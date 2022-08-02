Aurora-based Metco Landscape on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices.
Companies in Colorado are required to file a “Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act” (WARN) notice when layoffs are imminent.
The company indicated that it would lay off 343 workers in the coming weeks, most in its Aurora, Arvada and Englewood offices. It also indicated that it planned to lay off 36 workers in El Paso County.
On Tuesday, the company’s website still had a bright yellow alert saying, “We’re hiring” and listed seven openings from sales to crew members.
The company has been in operation since 1987 and “has been recognized by Landscape Magazine’s Top 100 List for three years in a row,” according to its website.
The company’s assets were acquired at the end of 2021 by Atar Capital, a Los-Angeles-based global private investment firm. At the time, Atar officials claimed that Metco was “the largest privately owned landscape company in Colorado,” according to a news release.
Atar said plans included renaming Metco “in the near future.”
Calls and emails to Atar and Metco officials were not immediately returned Tuesday.