Welcome to The Denver Gazette's Metro Moves. You'll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion news here.

Bobby’s Burgers

Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay isn’t just coming to Colorado. The burger eatery by the famed chef and restaurateur Bobby Flay has announced plans to open 10 locations throughout the Denver metro area.

“This marks an exciting milestone for our brand as we venture into new areas like the city of Denver, known for its culinary vibrancy and food enthusiasts,” Flay said in a news release. "We are confident that our diverse, hand-crafted menu made with only the highest quality ingredients will resonate with the tastes of Colorado's food-loving communities. We can't wait to welcome guests to our new locations.”

Intelligration Capital BB, LLC struck a deal to franchise 10 locations in Colorado. The restaurants will be owned and operated by the Rogers Restaurant Group, run by father and son Marc and Zach Rogers. The two will launch the first location in Denver at a to-be-determined location.

Marc, CEO of Rogers Restaurant Group, was tapped for his 35 years of experience in the restaurant world, according to an announcement from the company. He is also owner of Denver metro area Fuzzy’s Tacos and Newks Eatery locations. Zach is chief development officer for the family-run restaurant group and will oversee operations for the Bobby’s Burgers shops and help implement training and future development.

"We were looking for the best burger concept to add to our growing portfolio as well as be a fit for our market, and after learning more about the brand, Bobby’s Burgers made perfect sense," Marc Rogers said in the release. "I've always been inspired by Bobby Flay, so having the chance to offer our guests menu items he personally conceptualized and created is truly a one-of-a-kind opportunity."

The menu, crafted by Flay and inspired by his love of grilling, will feature seven burgers and other types of sandwiches, fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings and shakes. The fast-casual restaurants will also be open for breakfast.

LivWell

LivWell Enlightened Health has opened its 27th Colorado location, this time in the Denver Tech Center.

“Budtenders” for the newest dispensary at 7795 E. Belleview Ave. will help customers choose from three grades of cannabis flower, concentrates, edibles, topicals and tinctures, among other products. The cannabis dispensary opened on Aug. 4 and is open daily from 8 a.m. to 11:50 p.m.

“The booming areas of the Denver Tech Center and nearby Greenwood Village comprise one of the region’s most affluent and diverse populations,” Vice President Rick Baughman said in a news release. “Our DTC location has regular customers that run the gamut from seniors to young couples just starting out. It is an exciting cross section of society.”

The dispensary strives to provide a friendly and inviting atmosphere, the company’s announcement said, that will accommodate people with varying budgets and preferences.

VCA Animal Hospital

Pet owners in the Wheat Ridge area will have a new option for emergency veterinary care moving forward.

The VCA Urgent Care – Wheat Ridge opened on Aug. 3 at 4975 Kipling St. in Wheat Ridge. The location serves Denver, Arvada, Lakeside, Edgewater and Allendale.

Pet owners can bring in their animals for same-day veterinary services in emergencies at any time. The urgent care is open seven days a week, year round. The hospital offers a virtual waiting room option that allows pet owners to wait for service at home until it is their turn to see a veterinarian, according to a spokesperson.

Clients can also reach out to on-call veterinarian technicians through the 24/7 "teletriage," where employees will assess a pet’s condition and give guidance about whether an urgent care visit is necessary.

To maintain a calmer environment, the hospital does not have a front desk or phones but visitors can speak to client service representatives and check in on mobile devices when they arrive.