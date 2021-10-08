Body camera footage of Greeley police arresting a man in June, showing an officer putting the suspect in a chokehold, was released Friday after a judge sided with a coalition of news outlets over the disclosure of the video.

Prosecutors in the Weld County District Attorney’s Office charged the officer, Kenneth Amick, with felony second-degree assault in June. He is accused of using excessive force during the arrest that took place June 7.

Amick's defense attorney sought to block footage of the arrest from being made public, arguing it would compromise his right to a fair trial. Prosecutors agreed.

But Weld County District Court Judge Vincente Vigil agreed with a coalition of news organizations, including The Gazette and The Denver Gazette, seeking the release of body-camera footage of the incident. He found the defense had to show evidence to overcome a new body-cam footage law's “statutory presumption of release," the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition explained in a post Thursday.

Vigil said without having seen the video, it was difficult for him "to find that this video is so prejudicial that it would be a violation of Mr. Amick’s constitutional rights to disclose this video to the public," the CFOIC said.

Police said Amick responded to a panic alarm at the City Center North in Greeley after reports of a man threatening to burn the building down. Officers soon determined that the man, 36-year-old Matthew Wilson, also had a warrant out for his arrest.

Two videos were released to the media coalition Friday.

At the beginning of one video when Amick enters the building, Wilson is shown talking to another member of the police department.

The video later shows Amick and a third officer searching Wilson while Amick holds his hands behind his back. Amick put Wilson in handcuffs and began to walk him out of the building.

"Do you think it's your job to hurt me? Shouldn't you be making me laugh?" Wilson asks.

As Wilson and the officers leave the building, Wilson says his wrists hurt, and Amick tells him to stop trying to pull away.

At this point, Amick suddenly puts Wilson into a chokehold that lasts about 11 seconds. One of the other officers then repeatedly says, "Take it easy."

Colorado banned chokeholds by police last year as part of a sweeping law enforcement reform bill passed following weeks of protests throughout Colorado over the murder of George Floyd by police.

“Amick, with intent to cause bodily injury to another person, unlawfully and feloniously applied sufficient pressure to impede or restrict the breathing or circulation of the blood of Matthew Wilson,” said District Attorney Michael Rourke when charging Amick. “All offenses against the peace and dignity of the people of the State of Colorado.”

After this point in the video, both Wilson and Amick grow more confrontational and begin shouting. Wilson continues repeating his wrists hurt and says "Get the (expletive) off me!"

Amick shouts at him, "You're going to stand up, you're going to walk like a grown man to my car!"

After he was taken outside, Wilson, who was still handcuffed, grabbed Amick’s hand. In response, Amick delivered knee strikes to Wilson's leg and took him to the ground, police said.

Other officers helped Wilson back up and put him in a patrol car. Later in the video, Wilson asks to speak to see the warrant for his arrest and to speak with a sergeant.

Amick tells Wilson he doesn't have to show him the warrant. Later, as Amick and one of the other officers go through Wilson's belongings, Amick tells her, "I don't like being told by anyone, when I'm controlling a suspect, what to do. He was noncompliant; I'll let him sit there all day."

Wilson and two of the other officers on the scene reported Amick for using excessive force. After a criminal investigation, the second-degree assault charge was recommended by investigators.

Amick began working for the Greeley Police Department in 2006 and was placed on unpaid leave during the investigation. A spokesperson confirmed Friday that he remains on leave but said he could not provide more information about the future of Amick's employment status.

An arraignment in his case is scheduled for Oct. 22 at 2 p.m., online records show.

Denver Gazette reporter Hannah Metzger contributed to this report.