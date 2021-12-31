Shortly before the Marshall fire broke out in Boulder County, Brenda Leighton was browsing online for fireproof cabinets and safes to be installed in her home.
Leighton of Superior had always considered adding this layer of security to her home, but never fully committed to the idea until Thursday.
About 40 minutes later, around 12:10 p.m., she received a call from her sister — who lives in Louisville — warning her of thick, dark smoke near her home. Leighton looked outside, decided to leave and grabbed a handful of items before getting onto a road with little to no visibility.
"I was honking the entire way out hoping that people would hear and alert other cars because we couldn't see each other," Leighton said.
About five and a half hours later, she learned her home was among the 370 houses the fire destroyed in the Sagamore neighborhood.
"It hit me this morning that I don't have a place to go to and that's just odd to me," Leighton said. "Yesterday was hard when I was driving out and I got very emotional, and then it hit me again when the sheriff said our neighborhood was destroyed."
On Friday morning, hundreds were still left wondering whether their home was standing or turned to ash by the Marshall fire.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, the blaze burned 6,200 acres and damaged or destroyed at least 500 homes and several businesses including a Target, according to public safety officials.
In hopes of finding answers, many who live in Superior flocked to an overlook on the south side of town Friday morning. Some used binoculars, while others could see their homes without any help.
Kevin Kim heard from neighbors and friends that his home was on fire the day before. But as he stood from the overlook along state Highway 128, he saw his home of five years standing tall.
"The building next to mine is completely gone, but my place is standing right there," Kim said. "Some of our friends sent us pictures and videos that looked like our house was on fire, but it must've been the one in front of ours. I'm really shocked."
Other people across the state who were not impacted by the fire also flocked to the overlook to see the impact of the most destructive blaze in state history.
Among them was Brittany Fallon of Westminster who was there not only to observe the damage in the sunlight, but to support her friend who lost her home in the fire. That friend declined to speak to The Denver Gazette.
"It's horrible to see this happen to such an amazing area," Fallon said. "I used to live in Louisville and I'm just devastated for everybody who lost their homes. It's just so sad."
As the morning passed and snow began to fall, residents came to the overlook searching for answers. Many tried to hit the streets themselves, but were turned away by law enforcement.
Others, like Colleen Tingle, were determined to learn the fate of their homes. After her husband and son woke up from a night of very little sleep, the trio headed to the overlook.
"It's a 50-50 chance the house is gone," Tingle said. "We can't get close, and we're left with only our thoughts and it's making me a nervous wreck. I just want to get in there."
Although Leighton knew the fate of her home, she also was left with many questions such as whether she should rebuild or move to a different state, whether she'll live in a hotel or apartment for now or live with her parents in Montana. There are just so many unknowns, she said.
“I’m still processing everything that’s happened and I’m not sure what’s in store for me, whether it’s in Colorado or another part of the country,” she said. “But I believe everything will work out.”