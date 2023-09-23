Early this century, when little Brandon Johnson went to the stadium in South Florida to watch the Marlins play, there was a sure-fire way to make sure he and his younger brother Beau behaved.

Their father, Charles Johnson, was a star catcher for the team at then-named Pro Player Stadium, His final season for the Marlins was in 2002, when Brandon was 4 and Beau was 2.

“One of the rewards was that they could run the bases after the games,’’ said their mother Rhonda Johnson, “But I would say to them, ‘If you guys aren’t listening to me, you can’t run the bases.’ Then they would tighten right up and be all right.”

After all, the last thing Brandon wanted was to be denied a chance to run around on the field.

“It was so much fun,’’ he said. “Me and my little brother, we would go out there and just fantasize that we were playing ball. We would pretend to hit the ball and the crowd would be cheering and we’d go around the bases and slide a bit. It was a good time.”

Flash forward two decades, and Brandon Johnson, 25, is now a wide receiver for the Broncos. And Johnson, who grew up in nearby Plantation, Fla., will return Sunday to that stadium in Miami Gardens to face the Dolphins.

The venue is now named Hard Rock Stadium, it was renovated in 2015, and no baseball games have been played there since 2011, when the Florida Marlins left and changed their name to the Miami Marlins. But that’s OK with Johnson.

“It’s awesome,’’ he said. “It’s surreal going back. You never know how things are going to come full circle.’’

His father will have some very special memories when he heads back to the stadium. It was on Oct. 26, 1997 at Pro Player Stadium, nine months before Brandon was born, that Charles was on the Marlins team that won Game 7 of the World Series 3-2 in 11 innings over the Cleveland Indians. He played a key role in the series, batting .357 with a home run and three RBI.

“It’s going to be pretty exciting,’’ said Charles, who will attend Sunday’s game along with his wife and a dozen or so relatives. “There’s a lot of memories there. Him actually coming back there to play against the Dolphins is a pretty wild thing.”

It’ s not the only homecoming Brandon has had. His father played in the majors from 1994-2005, making two All-Star Games and winning four Gold Gloves, He had stints with the Marlins from 1994-99 and 2001-02 while also playing for the Rockies from 2003-04.

When his father was with the Rockies, the family lived in Thornton in a house purchased shortly after the catcher arrived to live across the street from star first baseman Todd Helton lived. Brandon has fond memories from that time.

“I remember going to (Coors Field) and being in the clubhouse,’’ he said. “I remember in the back of our house we had a lake to go fishing.”

The family didn’t sell the house until the latter part of the past decade. So for about a decade after Charles retired from baseball in 2005, the family would take vacations in Colorado for a few weeks each summer and winter. Brandon was said then to have been a pretty good snowboarder.

Brandon last year returned to Colorado when he was signed by the Broncos as an undrafted free agent and he said he “always wanted to be back here.” His father laughed when it was suggested it would have been good to have kept the home considering his son now plays for the Broncos.

“Then I wouldn’t have to stay in a hotel,’’ he said of coming in from the family’s Plantation home.

But that’s OK. Charles Johnson is quite happy to do whatever it takes to see his son play. He plans to attend as many games as he can this season although he might miss some since he also wants to see Beau play tight end for Georgia Southern as much as possible.

Charles and Rhonda Johnson won’t soon forget seeing their son play in last Sunday’s 35-33 loss to Washington at Empower Field at Mile High. In the first quarter, he scored on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson.

“I told my dad before the game that if I scored, I was going to give him the ball and it just so happened it was on that side of the field,’’ Brandon said.

So Brandon came up to the stands close to where his father was about 10 rows up in section 102 at around the 10-yard line. He threw a perfect spiral to his dad, wearing his son’s No. 89 jersey.

But that wouldn’t be Brandon’s biggest highlight of the day. On the game’s final play from scrimmage, the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder went up high to snag a 50-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass by Wilson to close the gap to 35-33. The Broncos, though, failed on a two-point conversion pass.

“The ball was bouncing around and I didn’t quite narrow down where Brandon was because there were so many guys in the area and all of a sudden I see number 89 reach up and grab it,’’ Charles said of his son’s big play “I went crazy. Everybody around me was high-fiving me. It was a pretty wild moment.”

Charles said many of the fans had recognized him earlier in the game as being Brandon’s father after the ball was thrown to him. And while theeuphoria over the Hail Mary didn’t last a long time in the stands due to the failed two-point conversion, it was intense for a brief period.

“Oh, my God,’’ said Rhonda Johnson. “It was a surreal moment. I was numb when I saw it and all I could do was scream but I don’t know if anything came out.”

Brandon called all the publicity he has gotten from the Hail Mary “definitely cool” but that he “wanted to win.” He vowed to return all of the many dozens of messages he got from well-wishers after the play.

“I can’t count how many I got, but I’m going to answer everybody back,’ said Johnson, whose now has four catches this season for 97 yards and the two touchdowns.

Johnson didn’t keep the ball he caught on the Hail Mary pass, but after the game he posed with photos with his dad with the ball from the 16-yard grab. And leading into Sunday’s game, Johnson paused to say how close he is to his father.

“My dad is my twin,” he said. “I look like him. Everything I know about being a professional is from him. I love my dad to death.”

Rhonda Johnson said Charles and Brandon are as “thick as thieves” and “walk and talk alike” and overall have the “same mannerisms.” Charles agreed it is a special relationship.

“We’re really close,’’ Charles said. “I have a lot of great conversations with him. I’m always giving him advice. I can’t tell him how to run a pass route, but I try my best to encourage him in that what counts in your game is to stay consistent and how to handle tough moments because I’ve been there (as a pro athlete).”

One thing that Charles and Brandon don’t share is having played baseball. Brandon never played a single inning, not even in Little League.

“When I was small, I thought baseball was kind of boring,’’ he said. “I appreciate the game much more now but when I was young, I thought basketball was much more fun. I was obsessed with basketball.”

Brandon sure was.

“He used to sleep with his basketball in his arm when he was a kid,’’ Charles said. “I never pushed him to play baseball and I always thought he would be a basketball guy.”

After his father finished his career in 2005 with Tampa Bay, Brandon regularly lived in Plantation. The family had season tickets for the Miami Heat and he became a huge Dwyane Wade fan. He went to Heat basketball camps and would end up playing the sport as a top-notch guard at American Heritage, his high school in Plantation.

After he entered grade school, Brandon did also start playing football, joining the Pembroke Pines (Fla.) Optimist Bengals. But at one point it didn’t look as if he would be long for the sport.

“I was one of the tallest guys, so they put me on the offensive line, and I hated it,’’ he said. “I actually quit my first year but then I saw all my friends out there playing and the peer pressure got to me and I said, ‘I’m going to keep playing.’ I eventually I got to play wide receiver and the rest is history.”

By the time Brnadon was 10 or 11, he had developed into a darn good receiver. And by the time he entered high school, it became apparent he could be a better football than basketball player.

Brandon received scholarship offers from Miami, LSU, Georgia and Tennessee, among others, and he eventually chose to join the Vols. But much of his college tenure didn’t work out as well as had been hoped.

Tennessee was deep at receiver and Johnson’s playing time fluctuated. He caught just 79 passes for 969 yards and one touchdown in five seasons, which included a three-game stint when he redshirted as a freshman in 2016. He had a sixth season of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Johnson wanted to make the most of it.

So Johnson transferred to Central Florida for the 2021 season, and that worked out quite well. He caught 38 passes for 565 yards and tied the school record of 11 touchdown receptions that former Broncos star Brandon Marshall had set in 2005.

“That definitely helped me a lot,’’ Johnson said of joining the Knights. “It was cool to just get back out there and be really involved in the offense. That kind of brought me back to having fun playing ball again and because of that I was able to end up (in Denver).’’

Johnson’s play caught the eye of the Broncos and he was signed as an undrafted free agent. It helped that Denver’s wide receivers coach then was Zach Azzanni, who had that role at Tennessee in Johnson’s first two years there, which did include a 37-catch season in 2017.

Johnson spent portions of last season on both the practice squad and active roster and caught six passes for 42 yards in seven games. He caught his first career touchdown pass last November at Carolina and Wilson let him keep the ball even though it was the quarterback’s 300th career TD throw. Johnson’s parents and his brother all were on hand to see the 1-yard grab for score.

In his second season, Johnson has become a fixture for Denver at wide receiver. He was set back a bit in the preseason when he suffered an ankle injury. But with Tim Patrick having been lost for the season due to a torn Achilles and KJ Hamler having been released after being diagnosed with a minor heart ailment, the Broncos needed help at receiver and Johnson was at full strength to start the regular season.

“He’s explosive, he’s physical,’’ said Denver coach Sean Payton. “I like his size, and he can block. Quietly, he’s one of those guys that does his job very well.”

Actually, it wasn’t too quiet when Johnson caught the Hail Mary. Star cornerback Pat Surtain II marveled at the athleticism he showed in making the grab.

“It was a great play, man,’’ Surtain said. “It was a big-time moment for him just to be able to track the ball and have such great hand-eye coordination to track it there.”

Surtain said Johnson being a former basketball player helped in his being able to snag the ball as if he were bringing down a rebound. Then again, perhaps some of the baseball-like ability he got from his father also helped.

“He always says that he gets his hands from me,’’ Charles said. “He looks at my Gold Gloves around the house.’’

Charles Johnson is thrilled that there is now a second pro athlete with a Denver connection in the family. Although Johnson, who hit .233 with 33 home runs and 108 RBI in 217 games, only played two seasons with the Rockies, he has fond memories of his time with them.

“I really loved Colorado,’’ said Charles, who played for six teams in the majors, the others being the Dodgers, Orioles and White Sox in addition to the Marlins and Rays. “I had a really good feeling about the city and I just felt at home. It was the only place I played (other than South Florida) where I bought a home. … And now Brandon is really enjoying his time in Denver.”

On Sunday, the focus, though, will be on Johnson going back to the stadium where his father once was a World Series hero and where he once ran the basepaths. The stadium no longer has any sort of configuration related to baseball but Johnson vowed he will find where the bases once were.