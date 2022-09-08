Denver leads the nation in auto thefts for the first half of 2022, a title it also claimed in 2021.

The wave of auto thefts has some criticizing the way Denver and surrounding areas are fighting crime, saying lawmakers ought to implement harsher penalties, especially for repeat offenders.

The Common Sense Institute, a Denver area think tank, summarized auto theft data in a webinar Thursday morning. The data showed one thing clearly: Denver is the most dangerous city for cars valued less than $25,000 (which make up 85.6% of car thefts).

"Stealing a lower value car is a reduced crime, which could be a misdemeanor," said Mitch Morrissey, a former Denver district attorney. "It's all based on value. So they know if they steal one of these really fancy cars, it's going to be in a felony level and it may be at a high felony level."

The approach of grading the level of crime on the value of a vehicle is problematic in many ways, said George Brauchler, a former district attorney for Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties.

It makes it easier for car thieves to stay on the streets, leading to more thefts and other crimes. It also puts the burden on those who can ill afford to lose their car.

"What's important to know about what we've done with our laws over the past five years is to make car theft less painful and less punitive for car thieves," Brauchler said. "When you talk about someone stealing a car that's valued at less than $2,000 ... the impact of its theft is so much greater."

Many neighborhoods that see high levels of car thefts are working class or lower income neighborhoods, where a rainy day fund with enough to cover a new car is not guaranteed.

Denver recently required auto parts stores and scrapyards to document and report every catalytic converter sale within 24 hours of the sale closing. Aurora instituted minimum jail times for car thefts in July.

But these steps have frustrated Morrissey, who says it should not be on cities to address something that is a statewide issue.

"When the city of Aurora has to step up and try to do something about this, because they are not supported by the legislature, because the legislature has not read our reports and understand the type of cost that we're talking about here to the people that they represent," Morrissey said, "it's time to address auto thefts differently."

The rate of increasing auto thefts does not exist in a vacuum. Drug crimes involving a stolen vehicle have increased 1,110%. Violent crimes involving motor vehicle thefts have gone up 521% and property crimes involving motor vehicle theft have risen 583%, according to a CSI report.

One potential solution is increasing penalties for those who commit an auto theft.

"I don't think it's the only answer, it is definitely part of the answer, and if you want quicker results, it is the soonest way to get a better answer," Brauchler said. "Right now the stuff we're doing if you're gonna grade it, it's an F."