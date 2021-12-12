Could carbon capture technology help Colorado meet its future emissions requirements without shutting down coal plants completely?
Some industry officials and Colorado politicians believe so, but the director of Colorado's energy office says the tech isn't ready for prime time and isn't coming to Colorado anytime soon.
“From the state perspective, we do not see (carbon capture and underground storage) as a tool in Colorado for extending the life of coal generating units,” Will Toor, the state's energy chief, said last month during an online forum. “We see the path to decarbonization in the electric sector is really involving retirement of coal plants with replacement primarily by wind and solar.”
In 2020, renewable energy sources in the U.S. accounted for 19.8% of electricity generation. Solar and wind generation combined provided 10.7% of U.S. energy production.
Fossil fuels account for 60.6%, with natural gas providing 40.5%, coal providing 19.3%, nuclear power providing 19.7% and hydropower 7.3%, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
From 2010 to 2020, coal generation in Colorado decreased 44%, natural gas generation increased by 47%, and renewable energy generation more than tripled, resulting in each source providing about one-third of the state's electricity.
Reaching 100% renewable energy can’t be done with existing technology, says Charles Griffey, an electric utility resource planning consultant.
“Renewables don’t provide the capability to meet the second-by-second movements in the electric system. You can’t maintain electrical reliability,” Griffey said. “You have to have inertia on the system that helps buffer load changes, and inertia is provided by turbines that spin. Renewables don’t have inertia.”
"Without the electrical inertia, the grid can crash unexpectedly if the wind stops blowing while the sun isn’t shining," he continued. "In the case of an all-wind system, you’re going to be carrying 90 percent, give or take, to back it up because (windmills) only provide 5 to 15% of equivalent capacity.”
Earlier this year, U.S. Senators Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, introduced the Carbon Capture Improvement Act to make it easier for power plants and industrial facilities to finance the purchase and installation of carbon capture and storage equipment as well as direct air capture projects.
The bill would allow businesses to use private activity bonds issued by local or state governments to finance a carbon capture project. These bonds are beneficial to consumers and businesses because they are tax-exempt and can be paid back over a longer period of time. If more than 65 percent of carbon dioxide emissions from a given facility are captured and injected underground, then 100 percent of the eligible equipment would be financed with private activity bonds.
Toor said “there will be a need for firm zero-carbon generation” in the next 10 years and “there are multiple technologies that are in play that may be able to provide that firm zero-carbon generation.”
“I don’t think we would want to be picking the winners at this time among those technologies,” he continued. “They certainly include fossil generation with carbon capture and sequestration, although I think that’s much more likely to be gas with (carbon capture and underground storage) than it is to be coal.”
That is short-sighted, says Steve Winberg, former U.S. Department of Energy assistant secretary of fossil fuel energy.
“I think he's probably looking at it a bit too narrowly,” Winberg said. “If you take a look at what the International Energy Agency said, the head of the IEA, Fatih Birol will tell you, and has said on many, many occasions, that without CCUS the climate goals that are being discussed … can't be achieved.”
The U.S. Department of Energy’s Fossil Energy Program published an 818-page compendium of 132 carbon capture technology research and development projects in May 2020.
“That compendium includes research on coal decarbonization,” said Winberg, who helped produce the compendium.
There are at least seven carbon-capture pilot projects involving coal-fired power plants underway in the U.S., according to the Clean Air Task Force, an environmental group that “works to safeguard against the worst impacts of climate change.”
Petra Nova, a coal carbon capture system at the NRG Power Plant in Richmond, Texas, was retrofitted to capture 90% of CO₂, some 4,776 metric tons of CO₂ per day. The plant stripped CO₂ for three years, sending compressed gas by pipeline to the West Ranch oil field to pressurize existing oil wells to recover more oil.
According to the Department of Energy, the Petra Nova carbon capture unit was shut down in May 2020 not because the technology or equipment failed, but because of a decline in oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. The generating unit remains in operation, but the carbon capture equipment is in “mothball status.”
Asked if carbon capture technology is ready for prime time, Winberg said almost.
“It is available now and I would say it's coming into a commercial scale,” said Winberg. “We still need to do a little bit more development and demonstration, but yeah, it's coming into commercial scale.”
In an interview with The Denver Gazette, Toor said there is no “ideological objection” to coal carbon capture, but the technology needs more development.
“As of today, there are no successful carbon-capture projects at coal plants,” Toor said. “The carbon capture projects that have been attempted at coal plants to date have not successfully moved forward.”
A 2018-19 report from Leonardo Technologies commissioned by the Department of Energy examined the economics of preserving Xcel Energy’s Comanche Power Plant near Pueblo and retrofitting it with carbon capture and underground storage technology as a pilot project.
The Comanche Power Plant is in the process of being shut down by Xcel, which wants to replace the plant with windmills and solar panels.
The report says carbon capture can achieve a 65% reduction from the baseline 2005 emission levels over 23 years, some 460 million metric tons. This is 13% more than what Xcel has claimed.
The report also estimates more than $10 billion in revenues can be generated by selling and shipping the extracted CO2 by gas pipelines to Texas to pressurize oil wells and force more oil out of the ground. Another option for all carbon capture projects is to inject CO2 into salt formations deep underground for permanent storage.
The report estimates that from 2020 to 2042, the conversion will create more than three and a half times the number of jobs as the plant in Pueblo, 11,200 compared to 3,100, and statewide it would create 18,600 jobs to the plant’s 13,300.
Wage and salary earnings would increase by more than $500 million in Pueblo, and by more than $900 million in Colorado.
Colorado income tax revenues would increase by $40 million and tax revenues in Pueblo would jump by more than $800 million, or nearly 60%.
Toor’s reaction to the study?
“That Department of Energy study conducted by consultants on behalf of the Department of Energy during the Trump Administration was not a credible study from my perspective, and the vast bulk of research I think suggested it is very unlikely that there are cost-effective opportunities for effectively moving to zero-carbon generation with coal plants in Colorado,” he said.
Toor did not dismiss the idea of carbon capture entirely and made it clear that carbon capture for natural gas power plants is under consideration.
In an attempt to address the social and economic costs of shutting down the coal industry in Colorado, the Colorado General Assembly passed a bill in 2019 to establish a "just transition" process in Colorado.
The goal of the process is to transition coal and power plant workers into other jobs and help coal-dependent communities adapt to a new reality.
But the Colorado Department of Labor says it doesn't know if the program will ever be adequately funded.
"Together, these recommendations would likely cost the state over $100 million to implement, but we do not yet know where that money might come from," the agency wrote on the Just Transition Action Plan website. "We think that advancing any recommendation with a high price tag and no firm suggestion of how to pay for it, at a time when public revenues are significantly stressed, would be a sure-fire way to have that recommendation rejected."