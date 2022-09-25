The new owners of Lakewood’s famed Casa Bonita restaurant are not only investing millions into the iconic building on West Colfax, they’re investing in their employees too.
Last week, 29 longtime Casa Bonita employees graduated from a free 26-week language class that taught Spanish speakers more English and the English speakers more Spanish. The employees have been kept on the payroll despite the landmark restaurant at 6715 W. Colfax Ave. being closed for a year for renovations.
Executive Chef Dana Rodriquez spearheaded the effort.
“These people have worked for Casa Bonita for so many years,” Rodriguez said Thursday at The Action Center in Lakewood, where the classes were held. “You know when you get comfortable in a place that you don’t want to move because of a fear you won’t like the new ownership, don’t like the changes or may be required to speak more English, or more Spanish. So with this team, I think the classes helped them to have more confidence.”
The program involved efforts from the Hispanic Restaurant Association and the Community College of Aurora. The Action Center donated the classroom space.
In 2021, The creators of the animated television series “South Park” Matt Stone and Trey Parker bought the iconic Lakewood restaurant for $3.1 million. Summit Family Restaurants had owned the pink-hued and expansive 52,000-square-foot Casa Bonita for 25 years.
The 48-year-old landmark was known for its roaming mariachis, cliff divers, Black Bart's Haunted Cave and tabletop flags customers raised to get more sopapillas. But it also had notoriously mediocre food. It gained national and international attention after being featured in a 2003 episode of "South Park."
Employees Alex Perez, 69, and Beau Gentry, 28 excitedly displayed their certificates of completion to the horde of television and documentary film cameras.
“The opportunity to learn more English was perfect,” said Perez, who has worked at Casa Bonita since 1993.
He’s done about every job imaginable from server to host to sopapilla-maker. He was grateful for the opportunity to stay employed with the restaurant.
Gentry, a cliff diver, character actor and occasionally suited gorilla, jumped at the opportunity to learn to speak Spanish better.
“I’ve been there since 2016, so I’ve seen the best of both worlds,” Gentry said. “For these new owners to pay us and keep us employed when they could have just kicked us to the curb is amazing. This shows they believe in us and want to keep us together.”
Rodriquez, who also owns and operates Cantina Loca, Super Mega Bien, Work & Class, is a 5-time James Beard Award nominee and this year a finalist.
“A lot of these people, they don’t drive on their own. So they really bonded together and carpooled so they could go take the classes,” she said. “The teachers here really like to work with them and make it easy for them, so it’s not like traditional school.”
One of the female employees asked Rodriquez if she could pick up extra shifts at one of her other restaurants “so she could keep practicing.”
“They get more confidence so they can start doing different things,” Rodriquez said. “So they don’t have to go back and be the dishwasher like they’ve done for 10 years. Now they want to do something more, which is great.”
She didn’t have any update on anticipated opening date. The renovations have been expensive and difficult with supply chain issues and rising inflation. Hundreds of employees must be hired in the midst of a labor shortage for service jobs.
“We don’t have a date,” she said. “There’s so many different feelings every day. Like when you go in and see the walls are already up and you’re like ‘Oh my God we’re getting very close.’ And then there are disappointing days. It’s like a different emotion every day.”
The menu will include Casa Bonita staples like enchiladas and, of course, the famous sopapillas – but all will be made in-house.
“The difference will be were making the tortillas in house. And we make the sauces in house and bringing in the real Mexican cheese to make it good,” she said. “That’s the important thing, we’re going to make everything way better than it used to be.”
Gentry and Perez can’t wait to get back to work. In the meantime, they’re working at Rodriguez’s other resturants, or working at area non-profit organizations, and getting paid 35 hours a week.
“This class has helped me immensely,” Gentry said. “Not just for Casa Bonita, but for life.”