Former pro-skier and current film maker Chris Anthony has been nominated for induction into the Warrior Legend Hall of Fame (WLHOF) for the 10th Mountain Division, Kirsten Texler said in a press release to the Denver Gazette.

"I am deeply honored and humbled to be nominated for induction into the Warrior Legend Hall of Fame for the 10th Mountain Division. This recognition is an incredible and beyond my imagination,” Anthony said upon receiving the news.

Established to honor extraordinary individuals who have made exceptional contributions, the WLHOF serves as a prestigious recognition of those who have left a lasting impact. Chris Anthony's unwavering dedication, outstanding achievements, and positive influence have propelled him to the forefront of this recognition.

The nomination recognizes his significant contributions to the Division and American society at large, the statement said.

A ceremony to commemorate the nominees will take place on Thursday, June 22 at the Multipurpose Auditorium at Fort Drum, New York. Major General Anderson, the commander, will personally present a commemorative plaque to each nominee, including Anthony, as a testament to their remarkable contributions.

“It is truly a privilege to be considered alongside such remarkable individuals who have dedicated their lives to serving our country. I am grateful for the opportunity to continue inspiring and empowering others through adventure and philanthropy, and I accept this nomination with utmost gratitude and pride," Anthony said.

As the Founder and Executive Director of the Chris Anthony Youth Initiative Project, Anthony has been instrumental in empowering and inspiring countless young people to overcome obstacles and reach their full potential through his teachings and interactions. His commitment to adventure, resilience, and philanthropy has left an indelible mark on both the 10th Mountain Division and young people.

Chris Anthony's nomination for induction into the Warrior Legend Hall of Fame serves as a testament to his exceptional character, unwavering passion, and invaluable contributions, the statement said.

"It reflects the profound impact he has made and the legacy he continues to build."

The Warrior Legend Hall of Fame was established to honor individuals who have made significant contributions to the 10th Mountain Division and American society. Inductees are recognized for their exceptional dedication, achievements, and positive impact, according to its website. The WLHOF stands as a symbol of reverence for those who have left a lasting legacy.