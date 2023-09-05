Coach Prime, win this one for Coach Mac.

Bill McCartney, creator of the “Red-Letter Rivalry’’ 41 years ago, will be sanguine and smiling at the stadium's Saturday Morning Special between Colorado and Nebraska.

The Buffaloes and the Cornhuskers will resuscitate their clash of interstate once more, and the old football coach returns to watch the schools’ new coaches — Deion Sanders of CU and Matt Rhule of NU.

Bring it on!

And if Colorado athletic director Rick George has his preference, the two former Big Eight-12 “rivals’’ will play beyond next year’s game and semi-regularly in the future even though they are leagues apart now. Both departed from the conference in 2012 to go separate ways – the Huskers to the Big 10, the Buffs to the Pac-12. Those moves didn’t work out so well for either as neither has been a national power. Their programs have struggled for success.

Next season, though, the Buffs will be back to the future in the Big 12 — which will have 16 teams — while the Cornhuskers remain in the Big 10, which also will increase to 16 teams.

But, for a September Saturday, this game is a reminder of the good ol’ days of wacky weed in Boulder and weedwhackers in Lincoln. The two did confront in 2018-2019, and the Buffs won 33-28 and 34-31 (in overtime). Nebraska dominated from 1898 until 1985.

Yet, when McCartney was hired to compete against icon coach Tom Osborne in 1982, the Buffs’ rookie head coach circled the game with Nebraska in red and pointed directly to the university in the neighboring state. However, Osborne would say: “I’m sure the (Huskers) fans don’t view the Colorado game as all that significant.’’

Nebraska outscored CU 109-33 in McCartney’s first two seasons. The next two losses were closer (41-14 points difference).

But McCartney and the Buffs, to borrow a phrase, "were coming." In 1986 CU beat NU 20-10, won in ’89 and ’90 (when the Buffaloes were co-national champions). And the ’91 game was 19-19. McCartney retired after the 1994 season and hasn’t coached again. Three years later, following his 25th season at Nebraska, Osborne stepped down. He became a Congressman and later ran for Nebraska governor, but lost.

Sign Up For Free: Weekly 7 Catch up with a rundown of the 7 most important and interesting stories delivered to your inbox every Thursday. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Osborne ended up with 255 victories and three national championships. McCartney won 95 games in a dozen seasons, took the Buffs to nine bowls and captured the AP’s national writers’ poll title after a victory over Notre Dame in the ’91 Orange Bowl. It was rumored that Osborne voted against Colorado in the UPI coaches’ poll, and they finished one point below Georgia Tech.

The 86-year-old Osborne is not expected at Saturday’s game. McCartney, who turned 83 last month, will attend with his family. He has been battling Alzheimer’s for several years.

Coach Mac, smiling and wearing his CU coaching cap and jacket, met Coach Prime at the Buffs’ indoor practice facility in late June, and Sanders posted on Instagram: “Ran into a legend today! (Coach Bill McCartney) You built this house my man, and trust me when I tell you WE COMING.’’

The Buffaloes opened the Coach Prime Era with a beyond-belief triumph over TCU 45-42 in Fort Worth Saturday. The Rhule reign in Nebraska began with a 13-10 defeat in Minneapolis Thursday night to Minnesota.

Coach Prime’s refrain can be: "WE HERE." And he has reinstated McCartney’s original theme. Red is banned in Buffs buildings.

The worst major college team in 2022 learned Tuesday that Colorado ranks 25th in the coaches’ poll and 22nd in the media poll. The Cornhuskers got no votes. This season the Buffs will play three top 16 teams (Southern Cal, Utah and Oregon State) and two teams receiving votes (UCLA and Washington State). Colorado is 21st in ESPN’s power poll.

When CU and NU played in ’89 and ’94 the Buffs were ranked second in the country, the Huskers third. Each won the home game. Colorado should be in the top 20 with a victory Saturday.

Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and freshman running back Dylan Edwards are included in the Heisman Trophy watch.

Buffs offensive coordinator Sean Lewis has an unusual perspective. His first college coaching job was at Nebraska-Omaha in 2010.

And Coach Mac will be there Saturday in black and gold.