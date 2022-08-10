The Enstroms got their Golden Ticket.

Rick and Linda Enstrom were reunited with their candy delivery van Tuesday, just over a week after thieves broke into it, drove it while committing a series of crimes and then dumped it near a homeless encampment along the Platte River.

The white GMC Safari decorated with huge almond toffee decals was easy to spot among the tossed beer bottles and cardboard signs.

Denver police alerted the couple that the missing van had been found on Linda’s birthday, Aug. 8.

“People need things worse than I do if they have to steal something like this,” she said.

On Tuesday, inside the Denver County Vehicle Impound office, the candy power couple took a number and waited in plastic chairs behind other people who were not happy to be there to collect their wayward vehicles. Some owed hefty fines because their cars had been towed over unpaid parking tickets.

“The Enstrom’s candy man is here!” announced the clerk at the window.

Linda Enstrom identified the bruised and battered van on a fancy live camera monitor, signed paperwork and ventured into the hot sun hoping the van robbers did not realize that the real treasure was not the vehicle itself. It was the license plates.

Their toffee truck was crookedly parked near a chained barrier. Underneath its sprung front hood a dead battery hung from its cord. The sawed-off gas tank cap had been tossed on the floor, and a green garbage bag marked “trash” in white ink was parked on the passenger’s seat.

“I don’t know if that’s a body or what,” said impound clerk Will Currat.

Stuffed inside, he found a mound of grimy clothes.

But visible on the front dash was the treasure only the Enstrom family would appreciate: a faded blue Colorado “Toffee” license plate.

“This is the only thing of value right here,” said Rick Enstrom.

Those old designer plates were ordered by his father, Emil, around half a century ago and attached to every Cadillac he ever drove. Emil died in 1998.

Employees eventually secured the plates to the toffee van as an ode to a sweet, storied era. On the precipice of the Great Depression, Rick’s grandfather, Chet, moved the family from Castle Rock to Grand Junction to start Velvet Ice Cream.

Though Chet Enstrom and his partner Harry Jones were just getting their fledgling business going as the stock market crashed, they always managed to make payroll.

Before long, the ice cream with groundbreaking flavors like Butter Brickle and Peppermint Stick was the regional favorite. In 1960, Velvet Ice Cream’s reign was nudged out by the low-fat ice cream craze.

But Chet had an idea that stuck.

While selling ice cream, he spent a lot of his time fiddling around with toffee, folding warm sticky slabs over almond-scattered tables and then sealing the top with melted chocolate. Friends and family loved it. Who wouldn’t?

By 1979, the king and queen of Sweden, Robert Redford, Art Linkletter and Raquel Welch were ordering Enstrom’s World Famous Almond Toffee. In 1984, Rick and Linda expanded the business from its iconic Grand Junction store to Denver where Rick said “we knew 5 people.”

Emil Enstrom’s toffee license plates were on his son’s mind when he heard the delivery van had been found abandoned in a gravel space at 31st and Arkins. Rick Enstrom hoped the thieves ignored what looked like a silly promotion, but he knew that the candy van that delivered toffee during the holiday season was not worth saving.

For Rick Enstrom, that loss is merely an annoyance. “Think of the single mom with three kids holding down a job and she needs her car. For other people, a stolen vehicle is a life-altering tragedy,” he said.

As if on cue, CC Cordova walked up to Will Currat’s window to pay the fines to collect her stolen 2020 Nissan Rogue, which had been missing since Sunday night. Her husband had left it idling as he rushed into a downtown hotel to deliver Door Dash for the desk staff. In those few minutes, thieves floored the mini-SUV and disappeared.

Police found it at South Dale Court and West Virginia Avenue at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, crushed on one side. Cordova’s purse and a briefcase were long gone, but it was drivable.

Tears ran down CC’s face. “I’m sad. I worked my butt off for that car.”

The Enstrom candy van and CC’s Nissan were examples of vehicles that were stolen in one week in Colorado, which is No. 1 on the list of worst states per capita for auto theft.

During a town hall hosted by The Denver Gazette, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen addressed the spike. He reasoned that stolen cars are on the rise because they’re expendable. “We talk about property theft, and context matters,” said Pazen. “Stolen cars do have an impact. They’ve been used in hundreds of additional violent crimes.

Many of the stolen autos that end up in the Denver impound lot are trashed and out of gas. “They steal a car, drive it around until they run out of gas and get another one,” said Currat.

The saga of the candy van is a history Rick Enstrom would rather not revisit. “I’m over it,” he said.

With that, he gave Currat some toffee for his time, and left with his dusty prize.

Written with help from Denver Gazette reporter Julia Cardi