How can firework sales in Colorado help create freshwater wells in the Philippines?
The answer comes with understanding the business model of a consumer fireworks distributer that’s been in the business more than 100 years, TNT Fireworks.
In addition to distributing consumer-grade fireworks to some 40,000 retailers in the U.S. and Canada, the Florence, Alabama-based company works with local churches, youth groups, schools, youth sports teams and other charities to use firework sales as fundraisers.
Three years ago, officials at Praise Life Church in Littleton decided to use TNT’s system to help with its mission to dig wells to help Filipinos in need.
“It’s a great fundraiser,” said Joseph Singh of Littleton who directs the annual event, which this year is in the Safeway parking lot at 8434 S. Kipling Parkway.
TNT Fireworks stands and tents are just one of many companies like Davey Jones Fireworks or Jurassic Fireworks that spring up on vacant or parking lots throughout Colorado this time of year.
“We have a long, deep history of working with small business owners,” said James Fuller, TNT fireworks safety expert and former firefighter, explaining how businesses that usually do things like plumbing or roofing look forward to extra summer income.
“They appreciate making some extra money for their families,” Fuller said.
But about 72% of TNT’s stands in Colorado are run by those doing fundraising, he said.
Singh said the company provides the tent, storage container full of fireworks and port-a-potties. They set it up and tear it down. Praise Life volunteers decorate the tent, arrange the tables and conduct the sales. For that, the church gets a percentage of the profits.
A local fire marshal inspects the operation and approves it opening. The state Department of Public Safety issues a fireworks license to retailers. The license has a 10-day limit, and any accidents or incidents are reported to the state’s Division of Fire Safety.
TNT's crisis communications program trains retailers in alerting the company if there’s an incident.
“They know the protocols how to respond,” Fuller said. “We’re very aggressive about alerting the media, fire departments and first responders if something happens.”
Praise Life’s 2020 sales were brisk, as six months into the pandemic people were eager to get outside and light fireworks, Singh said. Sales in 2021 were even better.
Their operation sold more than $100,000 worth of fireworks last year and they earned $18,000 for the mission work, he said.
“2021 was probably one of the strongest fireworks (seasons) we’ve seen in the U.S.,” said Fuller. “We sold out of everything we had in most facilities last year.”
TNT, like so many other companies, experienced supply chain issues in the last two years. All of the product comes from China.
“It was a significant problem for every fireworks company,” he said.
There was a shortage of shipping containers and fireworks were given a lower priority.
Imagine running a business that relies on most of its income being generated in eight days.
“We have two selling seasons for fireworks in the U.S., four days each season,” Fuller said.
While New Year’s Eve is popular for fireworks, the majority of the company's sales occur in the first four days of July, Fuller said.
They have to pay close attention to weather patterns and the bulk of the supply is ordered six months in advance.
Officials were worried that Colorado’s extremely dry start to the year would lead to heavy fire restrictions, but it’s rebounded some, Fuller said.
TNT works to educate consumers in “reducing and eliminating risk” and provides a free app called Nail ‘Em that allows people to report illegal fireworks use. The report gets routed to the proper local authority.
The Praise Life TNT stand, which opened Saturday, enjoyed strong sales in its first weekend, Singh said.
“We seem to be outpacing the first weekend last year,” he said. “The company works so well with us, I’ve turned on several other ministries to the idea. We’re excited we get an extra day because the Fourth is on a Monday this year.”