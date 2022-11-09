Democrats are poised to retain all statewide offices and maintain control of the state House and Senate in a sweeping performance that stood in stark contrast to close races elsewhere in the country.
Colorado's "blue" hue confirmed what many suspected all along – Democrats are now deeply entrenched as the favored party in a state that, just a few years ago, Republicans dominated.
"We are definitely a blue state," said Doug Friednash, a lawyer with Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck who served as chief of staff to then-Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and as city attorney under Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.
Incumbents Jared Polis, Jena Griswold, Phil Weiser and Dave Young surged ahead of their Republican opponents, Heidi Ganahl, Pam Anderson, John Kellner and Lang Sias in the races for governor, secretary of state, attorney general and treasurer, respectively, the early and unofficial results on Tuesday night showed.
Even U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was trailing Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District.
The story repeated itself in the race for U.S. Senate, where incumbent Michael Bennett beat Republican Joe O'Dea, the challenger, by a healthy margin.
Friednash noted that Democrats hold the numerical advantage in Colorado, but he also attributed the Democratic victories to Polis, among others, and what he described as his "thoughtful" and data-driven decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"You cannot underestimate the impact that Gov. Polis has had down ticket and across the state," Friednash said, adding that Polis led Colorado during the pandemic in a "very different philosophy and approach than we've seen across the country."
Friednash also sought to distinguish between the approaches by Polis and Boebert, saying Colorado voters embraced the former and, it appears, repudiated the latter.
Eric Sondermann, a veteran independent political commentator who writes regularly for Colorado Politics and the Gazette newspapers, agreed that Colorado has now gone past "sky blue" and is now "sapphire blue."
“The quickness of it came to me as a surprise,” Sondermann said, referring to Democrats' early and consistent lead in the count.
Sondermann described Bennet’s victory over O'Dea as his “easiest” win, though he described O'Dea as Bennet's “most able” opponent to date.
“We are firmly a Democratic state,” Sondermann added.
Republicans, who put forth a “ticket of grownups,” thought this year was their best chance at winning key races, believing the political wind was at their back.
“And at the end of the day, none of it mattered,” he said.
What a contrast, he said, between the election results in 2004, when George W. Bush carried Colorado, and tonight, when Democrats dominated the ballot box.
Colorado has turned increasingly blue over the past decade – thanks, in part, to an influx of college-educated voters in the expanding Denver metropolitan area. Joe Biden won the state in 2020, and on the eve of election night this year, Democrats held a 110,000 voter registration advantage over Republicans.
Democrats also outraised Republicans in all the major races. Support for O'Dea from national groups, for example, came in tepidly, while spending for Bennet was robust.
In the prominent down-ballot contest for secretary of state, Griswold held a slightly narrower lead over Anderson.
Polis and Bennet consistently led their opponents in publicly released polls, although one survey, conducted by Trafalgar Group poll, showed O'Dea trailing Bennet by just 2 points, 46% to 48%.
The turnout, though, initially gave Republicans some hope they might hit a few targets.
Notably, this year's turnout lagged behind previous years, and strategists from both the left and right sides of the political aisle said that didn't bode well for Democrats.
Michael Dino, a political expert who served as campaign manager for former mayor Wellington E. Webb, earlier "staying blue" is "predicated on a good turnout for Democrats."
Ian Silverii, a Democratic party activist and former head of ProgressNow Colorado, also warily eyed the low turnout, notably for Denver.
Daniel Cole, who is with the Senate Majority Fund, the group supporting Republican state Senate candidates, said Republican turnout, relative to Democratic turnout, had been improving every day since last Wednesday.
"Republicans have been closing the gap," he said, adding that will make a difference in some of the contested state Senate seats.
Cole predicted that legislative candidates will outperform their gubernatorial nominee by double digits.
"I think we will surprise some people," he had said.
Ernest Luning, Marianne Goodland and The Associated Press contributed to this article.