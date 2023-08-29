As 92-year-old Chloe Childers watches four softball teams play on two adjacent fields, she sits, smile unwavering.

Beaming.

She has a big reason to smile. Childers created the program more than three decades ago.

"We struggled to get one team when we started," she says. "We had to go out of state to finish our roster. Now, there's enough people for four whole teams."

By roster, Childers doesn't mean young players looking for something to do in their free time. No — she's talking about the most hardcore and dedicated softball players in the Denver area.

She's speaking of players 55 and older.

The Colorado Peaches — often referred to as the oldest softball team in the country — is made up of players between the ages of 55 and 92.

And, on Tuesday, the team played its second-annual Gail Klock Memorial Peach Bowl at Addenbrooke Park in Lakewood, honoring their founder, Childers, and their oldest current player, 92-year-old Maggie McCloskey.

Three decades of inclusivity

When Lakewood Mayor Adam Paul gave the introductory speech at the Peach Bowl, he noted that the team is a great reminder of Lakewood's ambition for inclusivity.

"Your willingness to come out and have fun has already changed my day, and I know it rubs off on other people, too," Paul said.

That idea of fun and inclusivity, along with a little healthy competition, is why Childers started the Colorado Peaches in 1991.

By the time Childers thought of launching the program, she was already 60, with a lifetime of physical activity behind her.

Literally.

The Kansas native had taught physical education throughout various states, including learning hockey from students in Newfoundland, Canada.

When asked why she started the Peaches at 60, she dryly answers: "Cause I wanted to play softball."

And that she did.

During her 21 years with the team, she won consecutive National Senior Games appearances between 1991 and 2009 and consecutive Huntsman World Senior Games appearances from 2007 through her retirement in 2012.

The team has since gone on to continue that title-winning mentality.

Broken into teams of age brackets, the 80-year-old Peaches unit won a gold medal in 2022 at the Huntsman World Senior Games in St. George, Utah. They became the first 79-plus-year-old women's softball team to compete, earning the medal as the only team in the age division.

The 60s and 70s teams are currently preparing for competition in the New Mexico Senior Olympics in September, and 92-year-old McCloskey will be inducted into the Huntsman Hall of Fame during the October games as the official representative of the Colorado Peaches, the team says in a press release.

McCloskey still plays, cleating up for the games on Tuesday.

The Peaches will have 15 players over the age of 80 at the Huntsman Tournament this year.

Comradery and a little fire

The love and teamwork of the Peaches resonates during their play. Players cheer each other on, provide countless high-fives and share a fun-loving spirit.

"You get here and see that these ladies are so congenial," says current player Barbara Johnson, 89, referred by the team as "Mom" due to having two daughters also on the team.

"Everyone is so great," she says. "We try our best, but we're really just trying to have fun."

Denise Baker, 65, one of Johnson's daughters, begs to differ on Johnson's devil-may-care attitude.

"Don't listen to her," Baker jokes. "She would beat us in games when we were kids... She's always competitive. Do not bother her while she's in the game."

The competitive nature flows throughout the rest of the team. They may love each other and support each other, but the heat is palpable during the games.

"Oh, Denise is your daughter?" pitcher Darlene Lugo, 69, asks Johnson. "I'm going to strike her out."

But all that smack talk and competitive nature underscore the main point — getting out and getting active.

It takes a competitive spirit to play softball at 89 years old.

"My philosophy is, you can't stop old age," Johnson says. "But if you keep your brain going and your body going, you don't slide down that hill quite so fast."

Despite some jokes and side pokes, the games ended with a collection of hugs, chants and handshakes.

A team for everyone

Player and coach Heidi Muller says passion binds the team, the element that allows each member to put on a uniform and play, creating connectivity.

"We all need outlets that allow us to be together, to be a part of something and this is a great opportunity to celebrate some of the women who helped make this whole thing possible, as well as the recognition of our Club with the upcoming Hall of Fame induction," she says in a press release.

It's that inclusivity and opportunity to show one's colors that brought new member, Lugo, to the team. She had previously been the only woman on another local senior team before hearing about the Peaches.

She jumped right on board, excited to become acquainted with other dedicated senior female players like her.

"These ladies are the inspiration," Lugo says. "If they can do it and be this happy, anyone can."

"I'll keep playing till I can't anymore, and they will, too," she said.

Baker dispels any fears, worries or nerves for those considering to join.

"If you love sports and love comradery, come join us," she says. "There's a spectrum of how people are able to play, and that's fine. Just come out and play how you can play. You'll get cheered on and you can cheer others on."

And the Peaches show no sign of slowing down. Some 32 years later, the team continues swinging on, launching softballs across the field.

Even Childers, though retired from the team for more than 10 years now, is itching to play.

"I'd be out there if I could," she says. "If you've got the will — and the knees — you can do it."