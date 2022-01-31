From an early age, Matine Khalighi has wanted to make an impact in the world.
His parents encouraged him to get involved in the community and learn the importance of giving back. While attending Campus Middle School in Greenwood Village, he took a community service class and completed a service project on homelessness.
During his senior year at Smoky Hill High School in Aurora, he helped launch EEqual, a nonprofit that provides scholarships and other assistance to homeless students.
"Growing up, I'd always see these people under the street lamps with the sign and I'd ask why this was the case and reality for people," said Khalighi, 19. "In middle school it was an issue that felt really close, and thought we could do something about it with the limited resources available to us."
The Varkey Foundation and Chegg.org recently named him one of 10 finalists for the Global Student Prize for his contributions and commitment to building a brighter future for others. More than 3,500 people from over 90 countries applied for the honor, officials said.
"I'm really thankful, amazed and felt good to have our work be recognized," Khalighi said. "Young people all over the world are doing incredible things and to (be) recognized alongside them is humbling."
Since its inception in 2020, EEqual has raised about half a million dollars and awarded over $70,000 in scholarships, Khalighi said.
He founded EEqual with his friend Alyssa Gorkin. They volunteered at a local homeless shelter and gathered unwanted hygiene products to provide to the homeless. They also noticed an alarming number of people their age asking for help.
"We realized these were young people like me, Alyssa and the rest of the team," Khalighi said. "We felt a closer connection to them because these people were our age."
During the 2019-20 school year, more than 1.2 million students attending public schools in the United States were considered homeless, according to a report by the National Center for Homeless Education.
In Colorado, 11,830 students in seven metro counties were considered homeless in 2021, according to the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative.
Because of these numbers, Khalighi and Gorkin decided to launch their own nonprofit.
"We were on FaceTime one night and (he) said we should do this and try, so we did," Gorkin said.
Throughout high school, Khalighi and Gorkin relied on their friends to help them with their nonprofit work. They determined that improving access to education could help break the cycle of homelessness, Khalighi said.
"We saw a gap of opportunity for these young people and that higher education could be a way to get them out of this cycle," Khalighi said. "We knew this was where we should be investing our time and our support."
At first, Khalighi and Gorkin had challenges getting through all of the paperwork needed to register and launch the nonprofit, but they were determined to see their idea through.
Scott Cohen, one of Khalighi's teachers at Smoky Hill High School, said in his 27-year career he's seen students do plenty of amazing things, but nothing that's topped EEqual.
"It's incredible," Cohen said. "They really got everything going with just their group of friends. A lot of students will say they're going to do something, but back out at the end. They didn't do that and are still making a difference today."
During his senior year, Khalighi was accepted into Harvard, but he decided to take a gap year to focus on EEqual. As a result, EEqual has reached more than 15 million youth and has chapters in 20 states.
The organization is working to bring more awareness to the issue, while also raising money for scholarships for homeless students. Students admitted into the program are paired with student mentors and others to help them graduate from school and navigate everyday life.
And while scholarships are important, Khalighi said the most important work has occurred through the nonprofit's public service announcements and campaigns to try to break the stigma surrounding homelessness.
"We're definitely still in the starting phases, but we've had a lot of success so far," Khalighi said. "As great as a scholarship is, it isn't going to solve the student homelessness issue in America. This is a system failure and there has to be advocacy for change on a systematic way that makes these problems exists."
Khalighi's work has been recognized by presidents Obama and Trump and most recently with the Global Student Prize. Although he appreciates the recognition, he says it's more important for EEqual.
"All of these awards and opportunities are great for me, but also they provide a larger platform for EEqual," Khalighi said. "That's really, really important because it highlights our work and helps build credibility and recognition that people can support."
Khalighi, who is halfway through his first year at Harvard, said his immediate goals are to expand EEqual's scholarship program and continue developing new, effective marketing and fundraising opportunities.
But for Khalighi, who was recently named chairman of the nonprofit's board, he wants other young people to act on their ideas to create a positive change in the world.
"When we're young, we're always told to wait until we're older. But we grew up with this initiative in eighth grade," Khalighi. "Over the years we've realized how much of an impact young people can have and want others to seize that opportunity."