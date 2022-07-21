FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. Thousands more doses of monkeypox vaccine are expected to soon begin shipping to the U.S. after federal health officials said Wednesday, July 13, 2022, that they had completed an inspection of the overseas plant where they were manufactured.