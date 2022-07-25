Plans for a multistate hydrogen distribution hub are moving forward.
In February, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a memorandum of understanding with New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming to coordinate and develop the Western Inter-States Hydrogen Hub.
The move was part of Colorado's push to eliminate fossil fuels, including natural gas.
The four states are angling for part of the $8 billion allocated in the 2021 federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for the creation of regional hydrogen hubs to store and distribute “green” hydrogen as fuel.
“Our administration is well on our way toward achieving 100% renewable energy by 2040, so we are proud to be leading this group of western states to advance hydrogen power,” Polis said in a news release.
An analysis by the Colorado Energy Office says low-carbon fuels are essential after 2030, but that from 2025 to 2030, the role of advanced biofuels, including hydrogen, will need to start ramping up. Colorado is looking at the opportunities to substitute hydrogen for natural gas in electrical generation as well as in the heavy and medium duty vehicle sector.
The four states have contracted with the Rocky Mountain Alliance for Next Generation Energy to identify promising options for green hydrogen.
The Department of Energy is funding “projects that demonstrate the production, processing, delivery, storage, and end-use of, clean hydrogen through regional clean hydrogen hubs, which are networks of clean hydrogen producers, potential clean hydrogen consumers, and connective infrastructure located in close proximity.”
The Department of Energy will ask for a concept paper in September or October. The four states have issued a request for proposal for a contractor to help them submit a proposal. The Wyoming Energy Authority was delegated as the contract’s administrator, but oversight will be equally shared by all four states.
“Once the administration has the parameters, we will look to communities and industry to ensure we create a plan that is sustainable and effective through the most viable and competitive pathways. It’s important that the direction we choose is economically sound and consistent with the policy priorities of the four states, including Colorado’s preference for green hydrogen,” said Maria Eisemann of the Colorado Energy Office.