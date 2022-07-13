A committee is raising money ahead of an apparent effort to recall the four newly elected leaders of the Douglas County school board, which has been embroiled in controversy and sharp community disagreement since the election eight months ago.
The "Dougco's Future" committee was registered with the Secretary of State's Office on Monday, according to public records, with a stated purpose of recalling board members. An associated website has been set up to take donations, and supporters shared the donation link to social media this week.
In an email to supporters, the committee wrote that it had undergone "months of planning and review of strategic research" and was now prepared to move forward. The email listed transparency and open meetings; "following the rule of law"; trusting teachers; academic excellence; and not using "kids as political pawns" as among its priorities.
Messages sent to the committee's registered agent, Rethea Morris, were not returned Wednesday. Anne-Marie Lemieux, a former board member who voiced support for the effort on Facebook, also did not return a message seeking comment. An organizer said in an email that the group had been fundraising for three days.
The board's four leaders — President Mike Peterson, Vice President Christy Williams, Treasurer Kaylee Winegar and Secretary Becky Myers — did not return an email from The Denver Gazette on Wednesday. Though the members' names are not expressly on committee paperwork or the website, supporters of the effort — including Lemieux — referenced them in social media posts.
A recall effort has been publicly discussed among the board's critics for months. Division and controversy has surrounded the board since at least late January, when Peterson and Williams privately met with then-Superintendent Corey Wise and told him he could either step down immediately or face a for-cause termination hearing.
That move sparked infighting, pitting the board's four new members with their three longer-serving peers. A week after Williams and Peterson's private meeting with him, Wise was fired on a 4-3 vote in early February. A lawsuit was filed, alleging the four leaders had broken the law by discussing and coming to a decision about Wise's future among themselves and outside of a public meeting.
In the months that followed, board meetings have been packed with parents and community members who take turns blasting one board faction or the other. A new superintendent, one supported by the board's four leaders, was hired on another 4-3 vote, and the ongoing lawsuit has led to allegations that Peterson committed perjury. Wise has also launched his own litigation against his former employers.
To successfully recall the members, a petition must be submitted and approved. Once that's done, recall supporters have 60 days to gather thousands of signatures. Based on the number of votes cast in each of the board member's elections, supporters will need roughly 30,000 signatures per petition. Should those signatures be gathered and certified, a recall election would be held between 30 days and 60 days later, assuming no one resigns.
Though their tenure has been controversial, the board's four new members are not far removed from a resounding wave election that swept them into leadership and immediately shifted the school district's course. All of them won by at least 9 percentage points and 10,000 votes. While critics of the board have made themselves heard at board meetings, so, too, have their supporters, who've expressed anger at the district's previous COVID-19 policies.