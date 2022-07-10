With the cost of living rising rapidly across Colorado, some organizations see local control of rent stabilization policies as a way to help make communities more affordable for those struggling to pay for housing.
A rally on Sunday at the Capitol sought locally elected officials’ support for reversing Colorado’s rent stabilization ban ahead of the 2023 legislative session.
Housing is a human right, said Yocelyn Iboa, coalition manager with Colorado Homes for All, which organized the rally. And with home prices and rent skyrocketing, housing is simply not reachable for many Coloradans.
“We're mainly trying to push our local elected officials to push their state legislators to tell them what housing policies they need within their communities,” Iboa said.
Moriah Rodriguez, a Denver native and single mother of four teenagers, has struggled to afford rent since she suffered a brain injury four years ago when she was hit by a drunken driver. Her family moved into public housing after she couldn’t get rent relief.
“My kids ask me why don't we just move and get a house. I try to explain to them that with my fixed income, there's no way we can afford rent,” Rodriguez said. “Right now in Colorado … so many families have to struggle, even ones with good jobs.”
Denver City Council Pro Tem Jamie Torres voiced her support for the reversal of the ban at the rally and said conversations around rent policies will be difficult, but they need to happen now. Her council district in west Denver has felt the impacts of gentrification and rent inequality.
“What we're experiencing in west Denver is an infusion of investment purchases of homes. … From 2015 to 2018, we lost 3,000 residents in west Denver — 70% of their housing turnover went to investment purchases. Those homes will never come back to the market. They will never come back to individual purchasers, so they will always be rented.”