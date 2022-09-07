Despite intense heat, with a record high of 99 degrees, some of Denver's recreation centers, designated as "cooling stations," were largely empty Wednesday.

But many of Denver's public libraries were bearing the brunt of closed schools. Denver's Ford Warren Branch, near Manual High School, saw a number of school aged children descend upon the air conditioned building.

Others in Denver sought reprieve from the heat in fountains and parks. Michael and Mary Edwards moved to Denver from Memphis, Tennessee. They say the heat is not bad compared to where they used to live, but they understand why some of the schools were closed Wednesday.

"We'd stay inside to avoid the heat," Michael Edwards said. "Especially if there is nothing water related you can do to cool off."

The couple were watching their kids as they splashed around the fountain at the Central Park Town Center off Quebec Street.

The fountain brought welcome relief to their family and two others who wandered over to enjoy the water. Around 30 schools in Denver closed or released early because of the heat.

"If we didn't have air (conditioning), we would definitely plan our day to be there, especially during the hotter times of day," Mary Edwards said.

Others were not too impressed with the heat. At Denver's City Park, Casey Ruth and Ryan Andrijich were eating lunch and did not mind the hot weather.

"I love it. This is how summer is supposed to be," Casey Ruth said. "I'm from here, and it does seem unusually warm. We've had so many days where the temperature was over 90 degrees."

This year now holds the title for third most days of temperatures over 90 degrees with 63 days. It's behind 2012 and 2020, which saw 73 and 75 days, respectively. Wednesday's high of 99 degrees was a record for Sept. 7, surpassing the previous high of 95 degrees, set in 2013, according to the National Weather Service.

Andrijich said the late summer heat felt similar to the weather in Melbourne, Australia, where he is from. Andrijich said the big difference was the amount of moisture in the air and on the ground compared to Australia at the end of the summer.

"I don't think it's that hot. I hate the heat and do everything to avoid it," he said. "It's nice to see green though. By this time of summer in Australia, everything is brown. It's not like that here."

One parent, Laura Padek, took her young son Dash Williams to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. Dash goes to Park Hill Elementary School, which released early.

"We got too cold inside and came outside to take a break from the museum," Padek said. "All the outdoor pools are closed, so we're going to go to the fountain at Union Station to play in the water."

While others have commented on the scheduling problems Denver Public Schools has given them, Padek says the nature of her work and schooling is such that her schedule was far more flexible.

"I work at home and go to school from home, so there was no real wrinkle in my schedule," she said.

As for ways to remain cool during this historic heat wave, all shared the same sentiment: Find air conditioning or water. It can be at home, at a library or museum.

Ruth and Andrijich both said hoping on a motorcycle and getting airflow over your body could be good too.

"If you really want to get cooled down, go to Boulder Reservoir," Ruth said. "That water will cool you right down."