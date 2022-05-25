The sound of bells filled the sunny late-spring air for nearly nine-and-a-half minutes Wednesday in front of Park Hill United Methodist Church, as it has each week for two years. Some passing drivers honked and waved.

Each week, people have rung bells outside the church for the length of time George Floyd lay on the ground under former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s knee, repeatedly saying he couldn’t breathe and calling for his mother. They normally ring the bells on Mondays, but Wednesday marked the two-year anniversary of the day Floyd, a Black man, died in custody after police detained him for paying at a convenience store with a suspected fake $20 bill.

“We believe in a God who will show us how to work for justice, how to stand up for what is right,” said Ruth Ann Russell.

“Today, we claim and honor the most precious gift of breath. As we ring, we experience how long nine minutes and 29 seconds is. Every week we're reminded how long was the time that George Floyd was deprived of breath.”

A video of Floyd’s arrest taken by a bystander sparked nationwide protests in 2020, including in Denver. Chauvin was convicted last year of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. A judge sentenced him to more than 22 years in prison.

Daryl J. Walker, the church’s minister of music and worship, said he appreciates that many of the people ringing bells are white.

“It’s wonderful when other people that don’t look like me are excited about the value that I have as a Black person,” he said.

He added that the gesture of showing up every week to ring bells regardless of how he’s feeling at the time is an important signal of persistence in calling for justice.