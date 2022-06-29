Denver City Council is considering a prioritization policy that would provide those who have been displaced or are at risk of displacement priority access to newly constructed or preserved affordable housing.
Polly Kyle, housing prioritization policy officer with the Department of Housing Stability, presented the policy to council’s Safety, Housing, Homelessness and Education committee Wednesday morning, and council members supported the idea, especially working in conjunction with the newly passed Expanding Housing Affordability program.
Kyle said the program is intended to help those with deep roots in the Denver community, those who might be struggling with rising housing costs, those losing housing or facing foreclosure and those impacted by racial disparities.
“Our community has told us time and again that involuntary displacement of residents is a growing and major area of concern,” Kyle said. “...Our goal for the prioritization policy in Denver is to help residents at risk of displacement remain in and help residents who have been displaced return to their neighborhoods and to Denver generally in affordable homes.”
A new website the city intends to launch will allow residents to sign up for notifications about affordable housing opportunities that meet their needs, Kyle said. This will include all affordable housing in Denver, not just the prioritization units, including rentals and for sale units. Once a unit subject to the prioritization policy is listed, it’s available for 14 days for qualifying residents to express interest.
The types of homes subject to the policy vary based on whether it’s a rental or for sale, but 30% of the affordable units in qualifying developments would be set aside for prioritization. Kyle said the legal standard for determining this percentage needs to be rationally related to incidents of involuntary displacement.
Eligible applicants must have been displaced or at risk of displacement between 2000 and today, and/or their family member was displaced from Denver between 1939 and 2000. Kyle said this can be proven in a variety of ways, including no cause evictions, renters needing to move because the owner is selling or moving in, housing costs taking up more than 40% of a household’s income, costly code violations and redlined neighborhoods.
Kyle said applicant priority is determined based on a list of eight conditions for which they are awarded points related to longevity in the city as well as other factors like generational ties, family size and disability.
After an extensive community engagement process, Kyle also said she incorporated a majority of the feedback received from community members and stakeholder groups into the program.
The proposal will return to the committee on Aug. 17 for potential action, Kyle said, and the goal would be to have the website and system built out through 2023 in time for implementation in 2024.