Denver’s contract with a gunshot detection system will be extended through the end of 2026 after the Denver City Council approved the contract extension Monday.

The contract for $4.7 million to ShotSpotter Inc. through Dec. 31, 2026, passed in a 10 to 1 vote, following two hours of discussion and public hearing. Two council members were absent and Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca voted “no.”

Council President Stacie Gilmore said she supported the contract extension because she believes ShotSpotter could have saved the life of her nephew, Toshio Gilmore, who was killed in a shooting in Denver on Dec. 31, 2014.

“He was shot in Lowry in some apartments, he went and tried to get help, he banged on doors … he bled out and he froze to death,” Gilmore said. “If this technology would’ve been deployed at this point ... we would have had a squad car, at least, drive by to see if someone was hurt.”

Though the Denver Police Department has contracted with ShotSpotter since 2015, this is the first time the department has pursued an extended contract, with all other contracts being one-year long.

ShotSpotter is designed to detect, verify and notify law enforcement of gunfire, determining where gunshots occurred within 25 meters, how many rounds were shot and what time the gunfire occurred, Denver Police Division Chief Ron Thomas said.

The contract extension comes as Denver is experiencing an uptick in gun violence. Last week, a gunman killed five people and injured two others in Denver and Lakewood, capping off a year of 96 homicides in Denver — the city’s largest total in at least three decades.

“Unfortunately, gun crime has increased everywhere,” Thomas said. “This is one tool amongst a number of tools and community partnerships that we are hoping to leverage going forward to address the gun crime issue.”

During Monday’s public hearing, seven people spoke against the contract extension and three people spoke in support. Those in opposition largely argued that electronic surveillance like ShotSpotter leads to over policed communities, putting residents at risk of police brutality and targeting.

CdeBaca said the system wasn’t worth the money, pointing out that it is unknown whether the system notifies police of gunshots faster than 911 calls. Thomas said the system is important because residents often don’t report gunshots. Of the 11,234 gunshots reported by the system from 2018 to 2021, 85.5% had no correlating 911 call.

Last year, the system resulted in 94 arrests and 120 firearm recoveries, Thomas said. Since 2018, it has resulted in 337 arrests and 322 firearm recoveries in total.

ShotSpotter covers about 14 square miles in Denver, though the contract extension allows for the possibility of expansion. ShotSpotter locations are chosen using reported gun violence data.