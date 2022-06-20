Denver City Council approved on first reading a new pay-as-you-throw waste services proposal in a split 11-2 vote. It will hold a one-hour courtesy public hearing on the proposal at the final reading next week.
While council members supported the intentions of the program, some felt that without a more comprehensive education plan, adding a new fee wouldn’t be received well by residents. Some also wondered if this was the best option to improve the city’s sustainability.
The proposed program would charge residents in single-family homes and small multifamily buildings a monthly fee based on the size of trash bin they need. The fee structure would charge $9 for a small trash bin, $13 for a medium one and $21 for a large one. Recycling and composting would be included at no additional cost, with weekly pickup services on top of other solid waste services.
Currently, weekly trash and bimonthly recycling services are funded by the city’s general fund — which everyone in the city contributes to — with an additional charge for composting. Under the proposed program, residents would pay based on what they send to the landfill as opposed to what they divert from it. The fees aren’t intended to generate new revenue, but rather to pay for the cost of the program.
The goal is to kick off the program on Jan 1, 2023, with a $3 inconvenience credit given back to city residents who don’t yet have their composting services in place throughout the first half of the year as the city rolls out the program.
The proposal would also include an affordability program that would provide qualifying households instant rebates on their invoices. Eligibility would be based on the area median income, with households making 60% of the AMI getting a 50% rebate, 50% of the AMI getting a 75% rebate and 30% of the AMI getting a 100% rebate.
Council member Deborah Ortega proposed two amendments, both of which were shut down by the council: one to sunset the program in five years and another to put the decision of raising the fees on council as opposed to the manager of transportation and infrastructure. She voted against moving the bill to second reading.
Those who did support Ortega’s amendments said they wanted to put the decision on future councils to see if the program works and decide whether or not to continue it, while those against the amendments feared what would happen without a plan to continue any waste services in place.
Council member Kevin Flynn voted against publishing the bill for final consideration because he doesn’t believe it’s well structured and won’t meet the goals the city wants it to. He also mentioned the lack of a comprehensive educational campaign and concerns over job vacancies in the solid waste division.
“We shouldn’t even be thinking about imposing fees to supposedly incentivize people to do something that is unclear to them on how to do it,” Flynn said. “... My vote tonight is with the struggling households of this city trying to maintain their affordability in the face of this year’s extraordinary economic distress. And I ask my colleagues to consider this and at least to think about delay implementation of this program for a year.”
Flynn was the second council member who voted against moving the program forward.
Council member Candi CdeBaca said she plans to propose an amendment on second reading next week to equitably exclude the city’s most vulnerable neighborhoods as well as those who have been in their homes for over 20 years to protect elders and those experiencing involuntary displacement.
Council member Jolon Clark pushed his colleagues to move the bill forward for a variety of reasons, emphasizing that the city has the worst diversion rate compared to all other waste services sectors, including those who serve commercial and large multifamily units. He also said this program is a key recommendation of the city’s Climate Action Task Force, as well as multiple other climate organizations, and that no step toward helping the environment is too small.
Before reiterating her concerns on the impact to cost of living the program will have on residents, Council President Stacie Gilmore noted that council members who vote to move the bill to a second reading and public hearing may not support it on final adoption.
The second vote and the courtesy public hearing on the expanded waste services proposal will be next Monday, June 27 at the regular city council meeting.