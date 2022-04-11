The boys hockey team at Denver East High School committed to one goal at the beginning of the year: winning the state championship.
The goal may have felt far-fetched a few years ago, but due to the commitment by the players and coaching staff, the eight-year-old program has transformed into a genuine powerhouse.
Last month, the team was crowned as state champions — the first ever in Denver Public Schools history — and exceeded its pre-season goals by earning the title of national champions after downing the Northport-Huntington (New York) Tigers 4-2 in Dallas on March 28.
"It's just a spectacular feeling knowing that we're national champions," said John Kopperud, the coach of the Angels. "This will only help us continue to grow this program and solidifies our place on the map in the hockey circles."
Kopperud said there wasn't a scenario five years ago where he envisioned his team contending for a state championship — let alone a national championship — as the Angels struggled to get skaters onto the ice and keep up with local powerhouses like Regis Jesuit.
The road to the championship didn't happen overnight. It took years of preparation and commitment by the players and coaching staff.
"It was a struggle just to get kids to play at first, but we just kept going and getting better and better," Kopperud said. "We kept pushing the players more every year and they responded to that and wanted more in themselves."
Senior forward Connor Hasse said this meant his teammates were waking up early and putting in more work on the ice and in the weight room during the summer than ever before.
"We started doing stuff to prepare for the season in July," Hasse said. "We were getting ready way before other teams and that just showed how badly we wanted to win."
This commitment paved the way for the Angels to fly into the postseason with a 20-1 record with their only loss coming to Regis Jesuit on Dec. 3. The Angels went on to defeat Valor Christian 6-3 for the program's first state title on March 8.
Samuel Miller, a defenseman for the Angels between 2015 and 2019, said all of the alumni were watching and cheering for their young program. Unlike most, he predicted his alma mater would become champions sooner rather than later.
"I just kind of had the feeling that more kids are going to play and realize East is the real deal," Miller said.
Kopperud said he hopes this year's success attracts more players to play for East instead of leaving to play for an out-of-state program or a private school a few miles south.
"Hopefully, this will make us an option for a lot of kids that maybe didn't think about (playing) for us," said Kopperud.
Kopperud said he enjoyed winning the national and state championships, but he has already begun focusing on next season and how to replace six seniors.
But Miller and Hasse have no doubt that the program will keep its powerhouse status and continue to improve.
"They'll be good next year and for years to come," Hasse said. "There's a lot of good, young kids in the program and they're ready to step up and take over."