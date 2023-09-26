Two violent incidents occurred in the Denver metropolitan area early Tuesday morning. The incidents left one dead and one injured.

Denver Police Department officers responded to a reported death in the area of South Julian Way and West Mexico Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a social media post by the department.

In a subsequent post, the department announced the death was being investigated as a homicide and the victim's ID and cause of death will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner following examination.

The department told the Denver Gazette that they had received a call about a death and determined it suspicious upon first investigation, causing the department to consider a homicide investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Shooting investigation in Thornton

Thornton Police Department officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of 120th Street and Bellaire Street around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers found two men. One was seriously injured with a gunshot wound, according to a social media post by the police department.

One man was taken into custody and the injured man was taken to a local hospital, according to the release. An investigation is still ongoing.