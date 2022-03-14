If You Go

WHAT: Denver March Powwow with Native American arts and crafts, a dancing competition and a music festival

WHEN: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Festivities will conclude by 8 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: The Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St.

TICKETS: $7 per day or $20 for a three-day pass. For those age 60 and older, $3 per day or $9 for a three-day pass. Free to kids 6 and under.