Nearly 50 bus routes will be eliminated at the start of the 2023-24 academic year because of Denver Public Schools' new start times.
Four schools — Denison Montessori School, Denver Language School, Polaris Elementary School and STRIVE Prep - Sunnyside — will lose full transportation service.
Denver School of the Arts will lose transportation service except in the far northeast region. Morey Middle School will also lose transportation but will retain all general education and special education, while its highly gifted and talented transportation service will only be retained in the southwest, central and far northeast region.
During a school board meeting Thursday, Amber Elias, the district's lead operational superintendent, said none of the impacted routes has more than six students who receive free or reduced lunch.
While transportation services for some schools will be lost, the end result is adolescents will have more time to sleep in, which can result in better academic outcomes, better attendance rates, higher graduation rates and more, Elias said.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 57.8% of middle school students and 72.7% of high school students in the United States don't get enough sleep each night.
The new start times are broken into several categories and schools will be able to decide based on grade levels. Those start times are as follows:
- Elementary school: 7:30-7:40 a.m., 8:05-8:25 a.m., 8:50-9:10 a.m.
- Middle school: 8:20-8:25 a.m., 8:50-9:10 a.m.
- High school: 8:20-8:25 a.m.
The school board voted to approve these times in a meeting earlier this year.
By pushing start times back, Denver Public Schools is following in the footsteps of the Cherry Creek School District, Littleton Public Schools, Jefferson County Public Schools and the Boulder Valley School District, according to the presentation.
Other districts in Seattle, Minneapolis and elsewhere have implemented similar changes in recent years.
The option chosen by Denver Public Schools is what Elias described as an "Option B" and varies from the three models that were presented to the community. Each of the previous models impacted different areas of schools.
The first model would have hindered middle school and female athletics due to the scheduled availability, while models two and three would've created larger disruptions to the transportation schedule.
Model three would have moved many bus drivers and bus paraprofessionals down to part-time status because there were only two starting time tiers, according to the presentation.
While the model that the district is moving forward with reduced the number of students impacted by transportation, several board members including Vice President Tay Anderson and Director Carrie Olson voiced their concerns over the loss of transportation.
Elias said schools and families are already working to figure out transportation methods for the impacted schools and the bulk of the work will continue over the next year.
The district began analyzing the possibility of moving start times back in February 2021 and moved forward that April after the school board passed the Healthy Start Times Resolution.
An awareness and listening campaign began in October 2021 and transitioned into a second phase earlier this year. The healthy start time committee asked the board to push back the implementation a year to better meet the district's need.
Elias said the committee launched a survey that reached over 10,000 families and held districtwide meetings in many languages to gather feedback.
The committee will now work to put together "toolkits" in response to community needs and will collect leadership feedback later this fall. Elias said they will continue working with stakeholders to make sure the transition goes smoothly.