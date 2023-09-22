The Denver Public Schools Board of Education Thursday recognized the work a historian, an entrepreneur and philanthropist and Denver City Councilwoman Shontel Lewis — the first openly Black queer woman to sit on dais.

In addition to Lewis, the school board also recognized Arzelle Lewis and Charleszine “Terry” Nelson.

Lewis is an East High School alum and member of the 1999 State Champion Basketball team who later went on to play professionally abroad. He's also the chief executive of BAC Magazine and launched the Sweetfeet Movement, which aims to provide 1 million pairs of shoes to youth.

Lewis said Thursday that the pair of tennis shoes a drug dealer gave him as a 12-year-old allowed him to turn his focus away from the holes in his shoes and to his studies.

“These shoes allow these kids, like I said, to strut their self,” Lewis said.

Sign Up For Free: Weekly 7 Catch up with a rundown of the 7 most important and interesting stories delivered to your inbox every Thursday. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

To date, Sweetfeet has provided more than 20,000 pairs of shoes.

Board Vice President Auon'tai M. Anderson prompted the proclamations. He not seeking re-election.

“The significance behind getting these people honored is I believe in honoring people while they're alive,” Anderson told The Denver Gazette Friday.

Anderson added: “These three individuals are still in the height of their careers.”

With his term ending in November, Anderson said that he intended to honor six more individuals, including former Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock.

Editor’s note: Class Notes is a recurring update on area school districts from education reporter Nicole C. Brambila.