Editor's note: The Denver Gazette Reporter Carol McKinley is vacationing in Scotland when Queen Elizabeth II died. In this dispatch, McKinley noted Elizabeth's absence at Braemar Highland Games, which was one of the queen's favorite events.

As the rain drizzled and the puddles widened, Scotland mourned the end of an era.

I've been in Scotland on vacation, watching as somber but unsurprised Edinburgh citizens gather around televisions to learn the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch died around an hour and a half north of Edinburgh on a rainy day at her beloved Balmoral Castle. Prince Charles, and her other two sons, Andrew and Edward, rushed to fly into Aberdeen, Scotland and were whisked to her bedside by speeding cars. It is unknown if they made it in time. The queen's daughter, Anne, was already with her.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle happened to be in Britain for a children's charity event. Harry also was among family racing to Balmoral, but the BBC reported that Markle was not with him without giving a reason.

I've been surprised at the Scots' love for Queen Elizabeth II, considering the battles for Scottish independence, which has been such a huge part of this country's history.

"It's her love for Scotland. That's why I love her," said Garth Reid of Pitlochry. "She kept it together. She was a very distinguished lady and she will be missed."

If you're under 90 years old in Britain, Elizabeth has been a constant.

"From the time I grew up she's been there. All of my life. I've never known anything else," said Moag Stewart.

News from the Royal doctors at around 12:30 p.m. that the queen's health was fading was so unusual, BBC talking heads were openly predicting her oncoming death as if it were a given, discussing the likely secession of Elizabeth's son, Charles.

The announcement of the queen's death at Balmoral came 6.5 hours after the announcement of her rapid slide.

This past Saturday, I happened to be at the Braemar Highland Games, which was one of Elizabeth's favorite events. It's like the Scottish Olympics – only with bawdy events, such as the tug-of-war, caber-throwing and scores of pipe and drum corps competitions.

As we were leaving, people started gathering along the road to the stadium and waited for security duty on motorcycles to pass. The slight crowd was all very orderly, as a trio of black Bentleys drove by, carrying Princess Anne, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla.

The haphazard gathering of onlookers was not the kind of reception I expected for such celebrity. Word circulated from one person to another in the waiting line that the queen was not in the entourage, as she was not feeling well.

One woman teared up and apologized. She didn't know why she was crying but she said it made her sad to see that the ailing queen was missing.

I could see Princess Anne's profile from behind tinted glass underneath a fancy hat. The common folk waved back, then dispersed with very little fanfare.

From what the Scots tell me, that's part of why Elizabeth loved it here.

"She was the best of the royal family," said Louise McElverny. "She put up with so much. I don't know how we'll feel about the royals now that she's gone."