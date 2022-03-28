Auraria moves as a whole neighborhood to District 3

Union Station, which was previously a whole neighborhood in District 9, is now split between Districts 1 and 10

CBD moves as a whole neighborhood to District 10

City Park West moves almost entirely into District 10, with a small portion remaining in District 9

City Park, which was previously a whole neighborhood in District 9, is now split with District 10

North Park Hill, which was previously a whole neighborhood in District 8, is now split with District 8 along Monaco Parkway