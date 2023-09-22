The 14th annual Denver Beer Week comes to its conclusion this weekend, anchored by its premier event, the Great American Beer Festival (GABF).

For those unable to attend the festival this weekend (or those looking for even more), many other events are being hosted by Visit Denver including a Denver Beer Trail and more than 200 other events around the city.

In order to narrow the scope, The Denver Gazette sat down with Caroline Clark, the director of Beverage and Hospitality at id est hospitality. Two of the restaurants under her umbrella, The Wolf’s Tailor and Brutø, received Michelin stars and she herself received recognition as the Michelin Guide’s Colorado 2023 Exceptional Cocktails winner.

Here’s a short list of her local recommendations for Denver Beer Week:

Goed Zuur (2801 Welton St, Denver, CO 80205)

In addition to a variety of sour beers, Goed Zuur (translated to good acid in Flemish), offers artisanal sour beers, boutique cheeses, cutting-edge charcuterie, fresh baked bread, and creative sharable dishes.

“They lean towards a lot of the Flemish style (sour ale) and Belgian lambics,” explains Clark. “I think they always have something really interesting and really interesting and rotating.”

Westbound and Down (1801 Blake St, Denver, CO 80202)

Sign Up For Free: Weekly 7 Catch up with a rundown of the 7 most important and interesting stories delivered to your inbox every Thursday. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Located in the Free Market near Union Station, Westbound and Down has made waves in the Denver Beer scene by stacking up silverware at the GABF. Most recently, their Spirit of the West IPA and Chicago Peaks Kölsch earned silver medals at the GABF.

Westbound and Down also won recognition in 2019 as the Great American Beer Fest mid-size Brew Pub of the Year.

“What this little tap room is doing is great for the beer scene,” comments Clark.

Westbound and Down also has satellite locations in Lafayette and Idaho Springs.

Crooked Stave (1441 W 46th Ave Unit 19, Denver, CO 80211)

At Crooked Stave, owner and brewmaster Chad Yakobson has mastered the art and science of brewing beer. Crooked Stave is a play on the word Stave – one of many strong wooden slats collectively bound together by metal hoops to shape a wooden barrel.

Crooked Stave offers a variety of flavors and styles from its sour rose brewed with raspberries, a juicy east and juicy west IPA, pilsners, petite sours and some seasonal offerings.

“They’ve been on the scene a little bit longer, but I think they brew some of the best beer in Colorado,” says Clark.