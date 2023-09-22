John Won stands at the front of a long line while sampling various beers from WeldWerks Brewing Co. during the first day of the Great American Beer Festival on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
John Won stands at the front of a long line while sampling various beers from WeldWerks Brewing Co. during the first day of the Great American Beer Festival on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
In order to narrow the scope, The Denver Gazette sat down with Caroline Clark, the director of Beverage and Hospitality at id est hospitality. Two of the restaurants under her umbrella, The Wolf’s Tailor and Brutø, received Michelin stars and she herself received recognition as the Michelin Guide’s Colorado 2023 Exceptional Cocktails winner.
Here’s a short list of her local recommendations for Denver Beer Week:
Goed Zuur (2801 Welton St, Denver, CO 80205)
In addition to a variety of sour beers, Goed Zuur (translated to good acid in Flemish), offers artisanal sour beers, boutique cheeses, cutting-edge charcuterie, fresh baked bread, and creative sharable dishes.
“They lean towards a lot of the Flemish style (sour ale) and Belgian lambics,” explains Clark. “I think they always have something really interesting and really interesting and rotating.”
Westbound and Down (1801 Blake St, Denver, CO 80202)
Sign Up For Free: Weekly 7
Catch up with a rundown of the 7 most important and interesting stories delivered to your inbox every Thursday.
Located in the Free Market near Union Station, Westbound and Down has made waves in the Denver Beer scene by stacking up silverware at the GABF. Most recently, their Spirit of the West IPA and Chicago Peaks Kölsch earned silver medals at the GABF.
Westbound and Down also won recognition in 2019 as the Great American Beer Fest mid-size Brew Pub of the Year.
“What this little tap room is doing is great for the beer scene,” comments Clark.
Crooked Stave (1441 W 46th Ave Unit 19, Denver, CO 80211)
At Crooked Stave, owner and brewmaster Chad Yakobson has mastered the art and science of brewing beer. Crooked Stave is a play on the word Stave – one of many strong wooden slats collectively bound together by metal hoops to shape a wooden barrel.
Crooked Stave offers a variety of flavors and styles from its sour rose brewed with raspberries, a juicy east and juicy west IPA, pilsners, petite sours and some seasonal offerings.
“They’ve been on the scene a little bit longer, but I think they brew some of the best beer in Colorado,” says Clark.
A bustling crowd of festival-goers makes their way to brewery tents as members of the Centennial State Pipes & Drums band play during the first day of the Great American Beer Festival on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
John Won stands at the front of a long line while sampling various beers from WeldWerks Brewing Co. during the first day of the Great American Beer Festival on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
Newlyweds Candice Trites and Jay Ockers came prepared with fully-loaded “snacklaces” during the first day of the Great American Beer Festival on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colo. The two were married on Sept. 14th and this is their first big event as a married couple. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
Peter Holtgreive tries to get the crowd hyped up before the caution tape is lowered and festival-goers are allowed to enter during the first day of the Great American Beer Festival on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
PHOTOS: 2023 Great American Beer Festival in Denver
The Great American Beer Festival returns to Denver for the four-day beer tasting event, the largest ticketed festival in the nation.
A bustling crowd of festival-goers makes their way to brewery tents as members of the Centennial State Pipes & Drums band play during the first day of the Great American Beer Festival on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
John Won stands at the front of a long line while sampling various beers from WeldWerks Brewing Co. during the first day of the Great American Beer Festival on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
Newlyweds Candice Trites and Jay Ockers came prepared with fully-loaded “snacklaces” during the first day of the Great American Beer Festival on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colo. The two were married on Sept. 14th and this is their first big event as a married couple. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)
Peter Holtgreive tries to get the crowd hyped up before the caution tape is lowered and festival-goers are allowed to enter during the first day of the Great American Beer Festival on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/Denver Gazette)