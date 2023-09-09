Hall of Fame or Fall of Shame?

Two memorable horsemen rides were accomplished by Boston silversmith Paul Revere in 1775 and San Francisco’s James Randall of the Pony Express in 1860. The most unremarkable horseman’s ride belonged to Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson in 2022.

Will this season be a comeback or a setback for “Let’s Ride’’ Russ?

He starts Sunday.

Since Jacky Lee was acquired in 1964 in a unique two-year lend-lease deal, the Broncos have traded for quarterbacks Steve Tensi (’67), Steve Ramsey, Don Horn and John Stofa in 1971, Charley Johnson (’72), Craig Morton (’77), Matt Robinson (’80), Steve DeBerg (’81), John Elway (’83), Kyle Orton (“09), Brady Quinn (’10), Mark Sanchez (’16), Joe Flacco (’19), Teddy Bridgewater (2021) and Wilson last year.

Just two - Morton and Elway – reached Super Bowls. Only one - Elway - played in five championship games and won two. Stofa, Quinn and Sanchez never played a game for the Broncos. Four of the others lasted one season in Denver.

Wilson could become the Broncos’ worst quarterback trade in franchise history. Tensi was acquired for two first-round choices; Wilson cost the Broncos five draft picks (including two first and two seconds) and three veteran players.

Or Wilson could become the Broncos’ second- or third-best quarterback trade ever. Elway always will be first. Morton, who was obtained from the Giants for Ramsey in a “I’ll take your rubbish and give you our refuse’’ dead-end type deal, would start five postseason games for the Broncos.

After nine NFL seasons that included two Super Bowls and one victory (in a Broncos blowout) Wilson was considered a cinch candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. However, following a mediocre 2021 Seahawks season and a dreadful year in Denver, his Canton credentials have plunged. One Super Bowl victory and two starts in the game are not automatic entries. Jim Plunkett won twice and is not in the Hall of Fame. Several one-season winners haven’t qualified.

The Broncos QB, who will turn 35 Nov. 29, will have to rally with at least one more NFL championship, a league MVP or a string of seven seasons among the top 10 quarterbacks to be Hall-worthy.

Russell must salvage his career this season, and it may depend on Sean Payton to save him.

If Wilson wanes and wavers again in 2023 after 6-8 and 4-11 records the past two seasons, this could be his final year here. And if the Broncos lose six or seven before playing three straight road games, Jarrett Stidham will replace Wilson. Russell needs his fifth 4,000-yard passing season and 25 or more touchdowns. And he has to win at least eight starts, six home games, end losing streaks against the Chiefs and the Raiders to end streaks and split with the Chargers.

The Broncos certainly can’t suffer a seventh consecutive season with seven or fewer victories.

Was Wilson a victim “of one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL,’’ as Payton said in characterizing and castigating his predecessor Nathaniel Hackett? The new coach, though, was accurate about the old coach and his offensive staff. Once Hackett was fired Christmas, Wilson played sharper and smarter in the final two games as the Broncos lost to the Chiefs by three (27-24) and defeated the Chargers by three (31-28). Was Wilson the literal fall guy for an injured, awful offensive line that was a 55-sack sieve?

Was Wilson the major reason for a continued collapse because he was too busy “kissing babies’’, as Payton reportedly told him – and was overweight (before losing 15 pounds in the off-season), was trailed closely and constantly by a preposterous entourage (including a personal quarterback coach) and seemed more involved in branding and globe-trotting socializing? Was he too content in the aftermath of signing a $245 million contract?

The farcical fiasco was affected by of all of the above.

Wilson gets a fresh start against the Raiders.

Is he the old Wilson or an old Wilson? He does not have to be the Peyton Manning of 2013-14, but he must be the Russell Wilson of 2019-20. He won’t be ranked among the most productive six quarterbacks in the league, but he cannot be in the bottom six as he was last season.

And he can’t be the Broncos’ worst quarterback trade of all time.

Be a Horseman, Russell. Ride.