Recent blasts of high winds over 100 mph across the Centennial State has created a business boom for roofing and fencing companies.

Wednesday's hurricane-force winds snapped trees and utility poles, tipped over tractor-trailers and tore shingles off of roofs, leaving many Coloradans assessing their homes for damage.

Shawn Beard, owner of Pro Fencing and Landscaping in Morrison, said he was praying for his phone to ring before the storm and now they won't stop.

"We received 200 calls yesterday and another 400 so far today," Beard said. "It's getting to the point where it's becoming unmanageable."

Beard said that after a strong storm, it isn't uncommon for business to pick up. But it has "never gotten like this."

"One of my sales (people) today had 13 appointments and that's just insane. I mean trying to do five in one day is hard, let alone 13," Beard said. "I've been helping with the appointments all day and I'm the owner, so I normally just handle all the administrative stuff and leave the sales to my employees. But that's just not an option right now."

The highest winds in the metro area on Wednesday were recorded in Golden, where gusts peaked at 97 mph at White Ranch Park. Karla Ferguson, owner of J&K Roofing in Golden, said she too has seen an uptick in service requests.

Michael Moore, the owner of Divine Roofing in Colorado Springs — where gusts reached 107 mph at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Wednesday — said calls for service have more than doubled. Because of this, his business had to postpone work on other projects to focus on wind-related damage.

"A lot of people are mindful and understand that there were some big emergencies caused by yesterday's storm," Moore said. "So we've had to do a little bit of shuffling around with the schedule, but we're certainly able to handle the call volume."

For roofing and fencing companies, the "busy season" is usually between May and October. Around the holidays, business is slow, officials said.

Each business owner who spoke to The Denver Gazette said anyone who had damage should reach out to an insurance agent or contractor. Before having an inspection, look for shingles or other roofing materials on the ground, check for broken or loose shingles and look for any shingles that are sticking out from the rooftop, Moore said.

Beard said there are two things homeowners can do to evaluate their fence. The first is by shaking the post. If it's loose, then it's probably damaged. You should also evaluate the age of your fence. If there's dry rot, it's probably time for a new post.

Moore said people without proper certification shouldn't climb onto their roof because they could injure themselves. He also recommended calling a contractor before reaching out to your insurance company.

"The cost of the repair could be less than what your deductible would be on your insurance policy. So if you call the insurance company for just a couple of missing shingles, it's still a claim on your record," Moore said.

Many roofing companies believe the deluge of calls will continue for at least another 10 to 14 days.

Ferguson said calls could increase again when people realize their roofs are leaking from unseen damage caused by the windstorm. Regardless of when someone seeks help, roofing companies will be ready.

"We just want people to know if they do see damage or shingles that are bent or curled back to give us or another professional roofer a call to make sure this isn't something that can lead to something larger," Ferguson said. "Better to be safe than sorry."