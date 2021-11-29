The Greenwood Village Police Department has released the name of a former police officer who was involved in a deadly altercation in southeast Aurora on the night before Thanksgiving.

A records request made by The Denver Gazette confirmed that 36-year-old Adam Holen resigned Nov. 1, after spending over five years on the force.

There is no reason given for his resignation, but authorities have said Holen is no longer working in law enforcement.

There have been no arrests in the incident, which left 17-year-old Peyton Blitstein dead and sent Holen to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Blitstein's relatives have established a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses and other bills.

As of Monday night, the fund had raised over $2,000.

Peyton Blitstein’s uncle, Jeff Blitstein, wrote on the donation site that his nephew dreamed of joining the Marines and had spent time with the Sea Cadets, a training program for people under 18 sponsored by the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard.

“His favorite things to do were to watch the Hallmark Channel with his grandmother, he was fascinated by his Osage Nation Heritage and was the ultimate home body, playing video games upstairs in is robe and slippers,” Jeff Blitstein wrote.

Doorbell surveillance video caught the argument between Holen and a car full of teenagers at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the 4900 block of South Addison Way. Amber Roseborough, who tried to save the teen's life by performing CPR, says her daughter was the driver of the car. Her daughter parked in front of the family home and intended to go inside to change clothes and get money for gas.

That’s when Roseborough says Holen pulled up and told the five teenagers that he had taken a photo of their license plate and accused them of careless driving. Three teenagers were in the back of the car and two were in the front.

Someone yelled, “This is not your neighborhood,” as an argument ensued.

"Right when I opened the door, the shots were happening,” Roseborough told The Denver Gazette.

Roseborough called 911, but by the time help arrived, she said, the teen was dead.

The Arapahoe County coroner said Peyton Blitstein's autopsy should be completed soon.