ENGLEWOOD — A precedent is being set. If a coach wins two Super Bowls, he seems likely to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In 2020, Jimmy Johnson was named to the Canton, Ohio, shrine, and in 2021, Tom Flores was inducted. That left Mike Shanahan of the Broncos, Tom Coughlin of the New York Giants and George Seifert of the San Francisco 49ers as the only eligible two-time Super Bowl-winning coaches yet to be enshrined.

That list could be trimmed as soon as Tuesday.

Shanahan and Coughlin are among 12 semifinalists in the coach/contributor category for the Class of 2024. One finalist will be named by the coach/contributor committee, putting him in line to be elected next February to the Hall.

Shanahan, who coached the Broncos from 1995-2008, isn’t the only coach with Denver ties who is a semifinalist. So is the late Dan Reeves, who coached the Broncos from 1981-92 and led them to three Super Bowl appearances. He also led the Atlanta Falcons to a Super Bowl berth.

The other semifinalists are coaches Mike Holmgren, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Buddy Parker, Marty Schottenheimer and Clark Shaughnessy, owners Robert Kraft and Art Rooney Jr. and contributors Lloyd Wells and John Wooten.

“You always need a little luck,’’ Shanahan wrote The Denver Gazette Monday in a text message. “It’s a great honor to be mentioned with so many legends."

Broncos coach Sean Payton is rooting for Shanahan to be enshrined. He is good friends with the former Broncos coach and both once were quarterbacks at Eastern Illinois.

“I think I may be the most biased person only because I went to Eastern Illinois,’’ Payton said Monday when asked about the candidacies of Shanahan and Reeves. “I know Mike more. Dan had a fantastic career. They both have the credentials to be in the hall. … Mike is someone who has won two Super Bowls. When you look at his numbers offensively and where he has been, the body of work for Mike is super impressive.”

Shanahan, 70, also coached the Los Angeles Raiders from 1988-89 and Washington from 2010-13. His son Kyle Shanahan is entering his seventh season as head coach of the 49ers.

“I thought he wasn’t eligible because he was still helping his son,’’ Payton said with a laugh. “I thought his five-year clock didn’t start.”

Payton also joked that Shanahan after games “always looked rested and tanned” and that he was “jealous” of that. Informed of what Payton said, Shanahan quipped, "I was always accused of having a tanning bed."

But Payton was quite serious when talking about the many offensive contributions Shanahan made in the NFL. Many teams continue to run his system or variations of his system.

“There are just so many things that he has done from an innovative standpoint. … We stole a number of things that we pretend we invented,’’ Payton said. “He just did so many different things that helped the quarterback play better.”

Most observers believe Shanahan will get into the Hall of Fame at some point. He compiled a 170-138 NFL coaching record in 20 seasons for a winning percentage of .552. That was much better than the record put up by fellow two-time Super Bowl champ Flores, who went 97-87 in 12 seasons with a winning percentage of .527.