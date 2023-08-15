Five years after roaming the streets of San Francisco as a homeless person struggling with heroin and fentanyl addiction, Tom Wolf offered a stark message to Denver Mayor Mike Johnston: His "housing first" approach to solving the homeless crisis won't work.

Not unless, Wolf said, the city tackles what he describes as the root cause of homelessness — drug addiction and mental health.

“Johnston is going to be scratching his head as to why homelessness isn’t gone in four years,” Wolf said at a town hall Tuesday hosted by The Denver Gazette and Colorado Politics, referring to Johnston's promise to eradicate homelessness by the end of his first term in office.

“There is an addiction crisis amongst the homeless community," Wolf said, adding it's "irrefutable."

"I like Mayor Johnston. I think he has an opportunity to pivot because he’s new,” he said.

Wolf said his story is more common than many people realize. He was a family man. He had a job with the City and County of San Francisco. He was a homeowner. Then, he underwent surgery for his foot and was prescribed a 30-day supply of Oxycontin.

He didn't use the medication as prescribed. Instead, he kept increasing the dosage and felt the rush of that first "high," a feeling of euphoria, in which all his problems, he said, "melted away."

Before long, he found himself seeking that drug-induced euphoria in "Pill Hill" in the Tenderloin neighborhood of San Francisco. He turned to heroin, which was cheaper, and his life spiraled out of control. He stole money from his wife's purse. And when his wife asked him to choose between rehabilitation or leaving home, he chose the latter.

Wolf said he spent the next six months in the streets of San Francisco. He was arrested six times for drugs and other offenses. And he went to jail for three months, which he credits for setting him on a path to recovery.

Today, Wolf, who serves as director of West Coast initiatives for the Foundation For Drug Policy Solutions, advocates for an approach far different than the policies of his hometown, arguing that mental illness and drug addiction should be addressed first, not necessarily "housing first."

"On paper, 'housing first' sounds like a great idea. And if implemented to perfection, it could work. And I mean perfection — it has to be the perfect scenario," he said, adding the problem is that any implementation of the strategy, of any strategy, would be far from perfect.

"Housing first" is the concept that homeless people must first have access to a safe place to live as the priority before addressing underlying needs. It's the animating philosophy permeating Johnston's administration, whose first major action was to declare an emergency, vowing to house 1,000 homeless residents by the end of the year.

The main difference between "housing first" and "treatment first," for example, is that, in the former, treatment is not a pre-condition to obtain housing.

Citing studies, the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless said the strategy is "highly successful in ending homelessness for chronically homeless individuals, particularly for those with psychiatric disabilities and co-occurring substance use disorders."

Wolf, who is also founder of the Pacific Alliance For Prevention And Recovery, said the Johnston administration should adopt a "treatment first" approach and put resources into rehabilitation.

To Wolf, homelessness is foremost a mental health and substance abuse crisis.

“We are now facing a situation where in Denver you have 5,000 homeless people,” Wolf said. “If 80% of them are addicted to drugs at this very moment, that severely complicates the issue of actually ending that individual's homelessness, and you can’t just end it by just putting them in a house or in a tiny home or in a shelter.”

That 80% statistic came from a UCLA study showing that 78% of "unsheltered" homeless — those who sleep in public places, such as parks — reported mental health conditions, while 75% reported substance abuse conditions.

Wolf said at one point in San Francisco, the overwhelming majority of overdoses occurred at fixed addresses and deaths happened within supportive housing units.

“When you take someone who is addicted to fentanyl, and you put them into a 300-square-foot room alone … that is actually an extremely dangerous situation to put someone struggling with addiction in," Wolf said. "They are all alone with their drugs. Too often, they overdose and they die alone.”

Metro Denver faces an acute and growing homeless crisis, even as governments pour significant resources into the problem. Denver itself spent $152 million in 2022 and authorized another $254 million to address the problem in 2023.

The crisis shows no signs of abating. The city this year saw an 8% increase in the number of homeless people who sleep in public places, based on the most recent point-in-time count. All told, the Metro Denver Homeless Initiative counted 9,065 homeless people throughout the seven-county metro area, a nearly 32% increase from 2022.

To Wolf, policies that emanate from the state Capitol ultimately drive cities' response to the crisis, and if the laws in Colorado are akin to San Francisco's strategy, the proposed solutions here are bound to fail.

Wolf, who visited Denver several weeks ago, said he immediately saw parallels between Denver and San Francisco.

Notably, he said, the level of "suffering" among the homeless people in the two cities are the same, even if his hometown has a considerably larger homeless population.

“What really was shocking to me in Denver is that I talked to a lot of service providers and I was told that Denver actually already has shelter capacity,” Wolf said. “But they have made a conscious decision, because of policy, not to require people that are unhoused on the street to access that shelter service, and that they are allowed to live on the street. That was an extremely dangerous proposition in Denver, which has cold winters.”

Wolf said he prefers an all-of-the-above strategy to tackling homelessness, but Denver and other cities in Colorado must deliberately move away from a strategy with a heavy — and often sole emphasis — on treating homelessness as primarily an economic issue, in which the underlying cause is the lack of housing and the solution, thereby, is more housing.

Some cities have been successful in tackling homelessness. Wolf cited Finland's efforts, saying the country's program, which has adopted a housing first approach, is a good example of being close to perfect. The difference between the U.S. and Finland, Wolf said, is that the European country’s homeless population is much smaller and its infrastructure is very well staffed.

Another example he gave was Amsterdam, where, Wolf said, a combination of a public health and public safety approach is succeeding.

Ultimately, he said, "drugs have complicated the issue of homelessness.”

He added, “We need every tool available to us."

When it comes to intervention, Wolf also said law enforcement is crucial “for a subset of people that would be a benefit" from the interaction.

“That was a benefit for me," he said, crediting his path to recovery to getting arrested, which gave him the opportunity to get cleaned up while in jail for three months.

“Homelessness is not monolithic,” Wolf said on its causes. "There are many, many different causes of homelessness. Many, many different kinds of people are homeless, and yet we are addressing it with a one-size-fits all solution. It doesn’t make any sense.”

Toward the end of the town hall, Wolf said the most important thing a person who is addicted can do is to admit it. Denial, he said, is one of the "most powerful aspects of addiction."

"Ask for help," he said. "If you're addicted to fentanyl, you have to ask for help now. You have to be honest with your wife, your kid, your friend, your parent, and tell them that you need help."

"Because if you don't," he added, "you will die."