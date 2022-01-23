After a year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks will return this week at Red Rocks Amphitheatre for its 10-year anniversary festival.
The festival was the first winter concert held at the world-famous venue. This year's festival will be held on Friday and will feature headliners Diplo, Sofi Tukker, Talib Kweli, DJ Matt Cassidy and Jacoby.
After talking with state and city health officials, organizers felt now was the time to bring the festival back, said Sam Warren, a festival co-founder.
"It wasn't the right time to move forward with the festival last year," Warren said. "But now being back feels right and it's something we look forward to every year. We believe in the power of live music, shared energy and celebration, so to be back is truly special."
Winter on the Rocks coincides with the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show that is held in downtown Denver. Warren and his friends began coordinating the festival once they heard rumblings that the convention was relocating to Denver from Las Vegas, he said.
Officials at Icelantic — a ski and apparel retailer — had no experience organizing a music festival, but they landed Atmosphere and Common as their headliners for their first show and welcomed a full house of 9,500 people.
Since its inception, artists such as Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Zedd, Major Lazer and Brother Ali have headlined the festival.
This year, Warren and his fellow organizers will acknowledge the impacts the Marshall fire had on the Colorado community. On top of donating $30,000 to the wildfire relief fund, they've invited a slew of victims impacted by the blaze to the show.
"We want them to come and join us for a night away from the hardship they've had over the past month," Warren said. "We're all a community and we want to help where we can."
For Warren and other organizers, the music is great, the atmosphere is stellar, but what really makes the festival is being able to celebrate with Coloradans and those dear to them.
"Being able to celebrate alongside the amazing Colorado community and snow sport community at the most beautiful venue in the world," Warren said. "Seeing it all come to life is really, really special and there is truly nothing like it."