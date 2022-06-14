Colorado's COVID-19 situation has continued to worsen through early June, with positivity rates reaching some of the highest levels of the pandemic and a new subvariant of the virus achieving dominance here.
But fewer residents are ending up hospitalized with the disease, and decreasing cases elsewhere in the United States may signal that a downturn is on the horizon.
More than 12.5% of COVID-19 tests reported to the state have been positive on average over the past week, the highest percentage since early February. More than 2,200 new cases have been reported on average each day over that same period, among the highest levels of the pandemic outside of the major surges of late 2020 and 2021.
The surge is being driven by a shifting array of omicron subvariants, offshoots of the strain of the virus that drove record COVID-19 transmission in December and January. Three different strains of omicron have been dominant in the past six months. The latest, dubbed BA.2.12.1, officially accounted for the majority of new cases in late May, according to the most recent state data. Two more subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, have slowly begun to make their presence known, as well.
Still, the state is in a different place now compared to previous peaks. Population-level immunity is decreasing but still high, thanks to vaccinations and the mass infections that came with the initial omicron wave six months ago. That, coupled with the latest viral strains' relatively mild presentation, has kept hospitalizations at levels comparable to previous pandemic lulls, despite the case surge. Hospital demand is below projections released by state health experts last month.
If Colorado follows the trajectory of East Coast states, which have seen recent downturns, then the situation should peak "within a few weeks," said Jon Samet, the dean of the Colorado School of Public Health.
What those next few weeks hold remains to be seen, Samet said. His team, which provides modeling projections to the state, is working on updating its most recent analysis from last month.
As of right now, 14 Colorado counties — including the entire Denver metro area — are rated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as having high levels of COVID spread. As a result, the CDC recommends that residents of those counties wear masks. Another 28 counties are rated as having medium levels.
There have been no countywide mask mandates in Colorado for months, since officials in the metro and in some resort communities unwound their mandates once the initial omicron wave subsided. State officials have shown no appetite for instituting top-down orders.
Despite CDC's recommendations, Samet suspected that, at this point in the pandemic, "there is neither political nor public appetite" for mandates. When they rolled out mask mandates in late November, metro-area health officials said they did so to protect hospital capacity. While hospitalizations have increased, no significant threat to capacity exists now. Deaths have plummeted to fewer than 50 a week — and often well below that — for the past three months.
Samet said it's difficult to compare Colorado's current moment to previous phases in the pandemic, and not just because of the current levels of immunity. While the positivity rate is high, its amid a relative lull in testing. While previous peaks featured tens of thousands of daily tests, this surge has typically hovered below 25,000 per day. When fewer people test, the positivity rate shifts more easily.
The improved availability of at-home tests — which the federal government has now shipped directly in multiple phases — is likely playing a role in that trend. It may be affecting both the positivity rate and the total case count reported by the state.
"There are problems with interpreting case and testing data because of in-home testing and other changes in our approach to the pandemic," Samet said in an email. "The upward trend in test positivity is concerning although, as mentioned, comparability with prior data is now uncertain."
Meanwhile, the state is continuing to unwind its public response to the pandemic. After closing 80 community testing sites earlier this spring, the state Department of Public Health and Environment announced Tuesday that another 48 would be closed by June 30. Despite the current surge, state officials said in a statement that they're confident they will continue to have capacity to meet testing demand and that they can scale upward if needed.
"Currently, the state is processing approximately 2,200 tests per day," Scott Bookman, the state's COVID-19 incident commander, said in a statement. "Under the operational plan beginning July 1, this would represent a little more than 25% of the 8,000 tests per day planned capacity. We feel confident in this transition, especially with the ability to surge to 17,000 tests per day should we need to."