When Amy and Tom Casey returned to their condo Thursday on the south side of Louisville, they planned to unwind, put their feet up and watch television.

But within 30 minutes, thick black smoke crept into their home.

"We couldn't see our clubhouse, which is less than 100 feet away in our inner complex, and we couldn't see the street, which is less than a football field away," Tom Casey said. "Then I saw some ash jump and two brush fires started outside our condo."

With the help of other residents, Tom Casey ran around the complex and found seven fire extinguishers that they used to put out the blaze.

"We have a cabin up in the mountains and our worst fear has always been a wildfire destroys it," Tom Casey said. "We never even thought about it happening here."

Within minutes, the Caseys left their condo as the Marshall fire prompted mandatory evacuations in Louisville and Superior. As of 5 p.m., the fire had burned 1,600 acres and destroyed nearly 600 homes, according to public safety officials.

Many early evacuees were sent to either the South Boulder Recreation Center or the YMCA of Northern Colorado in Lafayette. Officials closed a number of roads including U.S. Highway 36, causing traffic gridlock, said Chris Lindsay of Louisville.

Boulder Office of Emergency Management has provided an evacuation map. No evacuations have been ordered for Lafayette at this time, but residents west of 287 between Arapahoe and Dillon are encouraged to be prepared should conditions worsen.

"It normally takes us about 15 minutes to get here," Lindsay said at the YMCA of Northern Colorado. "It took us an hour and 20 minutes to get here today."

Lindsay was joined by his wife Amy and small dog Moxie. Because they had been evacuated a number of times when they lived in California, they were "somewhat ready" but also had help from his parents.

"They told us to grab the seven P's: people, pets, plastic — meaning cards and cash — paper, prescriptions, pictures and a personal computer," Lindsay said.

While some like the Lindsays grabbed as much as they could, others like Carol Levine of Superior made sure her children, Harrison and Ashton, and her two large golden doodles were safe.

"Items are replaceable and events like this really put that into perspective," Levine said. "We brought our kids, we brought our pets, so that's all that matters.

Levine said it was the family's first time being evacuated for a fire, but they had been evacuated in New York City during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorism attacks and for Hurricane Harvey in 2017. She, like many others, experienced a whirlwind of emotions.

"I'm in shock, I'm in tears, I'm scared and I feel horrible," she said.

But through all of the unknowns and uncertainties, many who spoke to The Denver Gazette said seeing people come together made it a little easier.

"We're all communicating through text and making sure everyone got out safely, and it's reassuring to know that other people care and know that we're in this together," said Douglas Braun of Louisville.