BOULDER — Is there a brand more synonymous with a sports organization than Nike and the University of Oregon?

Sometimes referred to as the “University of Nike,” Oregon has received over $1 billion from Nike founder Phil Knight, who graduated from the school and ran for the famous track and field program. The iconic “O” logo was designed by Nike in the late 1990s. Think Ducks, you think Nike.

On the gridiron, the Ducks have worn over 500 uniform combinations from their friends up the road in Beaverton, Ore., including this week when they’ll be wearing heat-activated, color-changing Nike Vapor Edge KF Dunks.

“That’s what they’re known for,” Colorado coach Deion Sanders said this week. “They play great football, don’t get me wrong, but the versatility in the uniforms and the flashiness and what they bring — I can remember coaching high school and my kids in the locker room (were) talking about Oregon and their uniforms.”

As Coach Prime leads his No. 19 Buffs against the No. 10 Ducks Saturday, it begs the question: Can anyone rival the Ducks in the Nike family?

With the way Sanders has turned much of the nation into Buffs fans, could the Buffs become the next iconic team associated with the swoosh?

ESPN analysts have compared Coach Prime’s Buffs to the “Fab Five” at Michigan in terms of cultural impact.

Nike resumed its relationship with Sanders this summer after he had been with Under Armour for the last few years. That prompted Nike to bring back Sanders’ iconic Air DT Max 96 cleats that his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, as well as Travis Hunter, have all worn in CU’s first three games of the season.

Like father, like son 💛Shilo and Shedeur were rockin' the Nike DT96 cleats like their dad did back in his playing days 🔥👟 (via deionsandersjr/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/dAitygSf5i — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 5, 2023

Coach Prime has been rocking an updated version of the training shoes on the sidelines for the Buffs, prompting Nike athlete LeBron James to request a pair.

The Buffs plan to have a different uniform combination in every game, something Coach Prime has wanted for his teams dating back to Jackson State. Sanders works closely with assistant AD for sports equipment services Michael Smith, a longtime Nike employee who is back with CU for his third stint on the equipment staff. Sanders calls him “Smitty.”

Sanders said the two went up to Nike, along with athletic director Rick George, for a meeting in the offseason, likely to discuss the potential uniform combinations, cleats, “Prime” merchandise and more.

“That all starts with Smitty,” Sanders said. “We have a wonderful equipment man that is seasoned, poised and understands me.”

The Buffs wore a brand-new all-white uniform combination with gold lettering and numbering against TCU and a black-and-white combo for the home opener against Nebraska, a rare look that didn’t feature gold.

CU merch of any kind is quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon of its own. All of the “Prime” gear with Sanders’ logo is sold out on the Buffs’ official online store. CU has said merchandise sales overall are up a staggering 819% from last year.

There are a few items labeled “coming soon” on Nike’s website with a black T-shirt and pants both with the Buffs logo and the “Prime” logo underneath it. There are also a pair of shirts (one short sleeve, one long) with Sanders’ famous “We Coming” slogan above the CU logo.

Nike might’ve just found its next big powerhouse in an unlikely place — with Coach Prime in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains.

“It’s been wonderful,” Sanders said. “They’ve committed to the program, they’ve committed to me personally, and I love every bit of it. The fans and CU (are) benefiting also. It’s a beautiful marriage.”

King's prediction

No. 10 Oregon 38, No. 19 Colorado 21

Another slow start on offense puts the Buffs in an early hole. The Ducks control time of possession thanks to a steady rushing attack. Shedeur Sanders tries to get CU back in the game with some early second-half scores, but the defense can't get the necessary stops against Bo Nix and the Oregon offense.