Jefferson, Gilpin and Clear Creek counties will hold an opioid conference Thursday as representatives from the area begin working out how to spend their share of nearly $400 million in settlement dollars.
The three counties make up one of 19 regions in the state; each region will receive a proportional slice of the money, with three more pots of money going to individual local governments, a state infrastructure fund, and to the state government.
Each region has a regional council to oversee planning for allocating the funds, and leaders from Jefferson and its two neighbors' council will hold a conference to begin that work and gather feedback from the community this week.
"Conference attendees will learn more about what the settlement dollars mean for our region, identify what’s working and gaps in fighting the opioid epidemic, help inform how to allocate the region’s funding, and hear directly from community members with opioid use disorders," according to a Jefferson County news release. "The goal is to ensure settlement funding awarded to the state is invested in the region in a way that will have the most impact."
The conference will be from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Red Rocks Community College, according to the release. Conference speakers include Attorney General Phil Weiser, whose office helped litigate the lawsuits that led to the settlements. Representatives from Jefferson and Clear Creek counties will also speak.
The money is Colorado's share of a $26 billion national settlement agreement with three major opioid manufacturers and Johnson & Johnson, to be disbursed over the next 18 years.
The dollars will begin arriving this year, and regional councils have been tasked with drafting their mitigation plans to describe how they'll spend their dollars. Broadly, those plans must only demonstrate how the money will be used to address the opioid epidemic. It could be used, for instance, on a treatment center that treats opioid and other addictions. But it couldn't be used for an alcohol-only treatment program, or on other public works that don't pertain to opioids.
The money, a vestige of the national response to the first phase of the opioid epidemic, comes as Colorado and the rest of the United States enters the third, and deadliest, phase of the crisis. After prescription pills came heroin, and now, heroin is increasingly being replaced by fentanyl. More than 107,000 Americans died of fatal overdoses last year, the bulk of which were caused by synthetic drugs like fentanyl. More than 900 Coloradans died after taking the drug in 2021, the highest single-year death toll attributable to one substance in the state's history.