James "Jimmy" Maldonado woke up in a hospital bed asking for his wife.

Shot in the neck and shoulder area, Maldonado survived Monday's shooting rampage, but his wife, Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado did not.

"He's improving," said Gabriel Lopez, who said detectives visited his brother's bedside Monday night and informed him that Alyssa "didn't make it."

Denver Health spokesperson Rachel Hirsch said Maldonado was in fair condition.

Jimmy Maldonado, Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado and shop owner Alicia Cardenas were inside Sol Tribe Tattoo and Piercing when a gunman entered the shop and started firing. Cardenas and Gunn-Maldenado were killed.

Cardenas' fiance, Daniel Clelland, told The Denver Gazette that the last text message he received from her came at 5:07 p.m. Monday.

Cardenas and Gunn-Maldonado were the first to die in a series of shootings that included eight crime scenes in Denver and Lakewood. A lone gunman killed five victims during the rampage.

The gunman shot and killed Michael Swinyard, 67, in a high rise apartment building at 1201 Williams St. near Cheesman Park. Another tattoo artist, 38-year-old Danny Scofield, was shot and killed at the Lucky 13 tattoo shop at Kipling and Colfax in Lakewood. And Sarah Steck, 28, a hotel clerk, was the last to die before the killer was fatally shot by a Lakewood police officer.

Police have said the Lakewood officer was a hero, but so far they have not released her name. She was shot in the stomach and is expected to survive.

Joe Maldonado, Jimmy's younger brother, told The Denver Gazette: "He is just so sad. He knows his life is changed forever."

Joe Maldonado said that as Jimmy's condition improves, he is talking and moving around. "He’s a strong person. When the doctors asked him his level of pain, he said '6.' Most normal people would say '12'"

A GoFundMe account for Jimmy Maldonado and his 12-year-old son had raised $132,000 as of late Wednesday morning.