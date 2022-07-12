A Douglas County judge has ruled in favor of the county school district in a records dispute, finding that binders given to newly elected board members were not public records.
District Judge Jeffrey Holmes ruled that the binders, which gained prominence among critics of the board, were "akin to library books," plaintiff Robert Marshall said in an email Monday.
The binders were apparently part of training given to the school board's four new members in November, shortly after they were elected but before they were formally seated on the board.
Critics of the board's new leaders seized upon the binders after a photo of the members holding them at a retreat circulated on social media. Marshall sought to obtain them via a records request but was denied because, the district told him, the binders were not public record. Marshall then filed a suit last month, asking Holmes to set a hearing and decide the status of the materials.
Holmes issued his finding orally Monday, Marshall said in an email. A written copy of the order is not yet available.
The documents may still come to light: Before Monday's hearing, the district said in a court filing that it planned to turn over the binders as part of Marshall's other lawsuit against the district. In that case, Marshall has accused the board and its four new leaders of breaking Colorado's open meetings law in the run-up to the board's February dismissal of then-superintendent Corey Wise.
In his email, Marshall said he and his lawyer, Steve Zansberg, "respectfully" disagreed with Holmes' ruling on the records. They have argued that the materials are still being maintained by the board's new members for reference in their official work as fully fledged and seated elected officials.
A message sent to a school district spokeswoman was not immediately returned Tuesday morning.