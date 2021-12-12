A shooting at Nome Park across from Aurora Central High School on Nov. 15 left six teenagers wounded. Later the same week, three teenagers were shot and wounded in the parking lot of Hinkley High School. And on the last Sunday in November, five people — four teenagers and a 20-year-old — were shot and wounded at a party near East Colfax Avenue and Dayton Street.
This hail of shootings in Aurora involving teenage suspects and victims has left a trail of trauma and questions about what motivated the violence and where the teenagers got their guns. Police have confirmed the Hinkley shooting had gang ties, but whether gangs played a role in the others has been less clear.
“Is there an answer? I went to a town hall (recently) and just listened and I didn't hear anything different than I did 40 years ago,” said the Rev. Leon Kelly, the founder of Open Door Youth Gang Alternatives. Over the decades, he has seen gang activity ebb and flow.
“If you want a solution, take a look at these people who are 40 and 50 years old,” he said. “They were in gangs, but they got out of them. Ask them to stand up. … Ask them how they did it.”
State Rep. Iman Jodeh, a Democrat from Aurora, said comments by kids at a recent community forum have stuck with her. They don’t want to carry a gun, but they feel like they have to defend themselves when their peers have them, one teenager said.
She remembers another teenager, a 17-year-old girl, who said efforts to address the roots of youth violence such as mental health services and counseling should start earlier with younger children.
“The students have an expertise in their own lived experiences,” Jodeh said. “And as adults, we have an obligation to listen to that expertise, and their lived experiences, so that not only can we respond to them and our community in an effective way, but we also have an obligation to make sure that we are crafting policies that truly address the issues at hand.”
Jodeh said that approach is crucial to ending spikes in violence so future generations don’t feel the need to carry guns.
At least six teenagers have been arrested in the rash of shootings in Aurora. Police have said they don’t believe the attacks have any connection to each other.
"Once a young person picks up a gun and starts shooting and acting like adults, they're going to be treated that way under the law,” 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner said.
Christina Amparan, who works as a prevention manager for Aurora’s Youth Violence Prevention Program, said the dynamics of youth violence have shifted, with more movement of gangs across city boundaries. She believes gentrification in parts of Denver is pushing gang activity elsewhere.
“A lot of the gangs that were traditionally found in specific Denver communities are now in Aurora or are now in Adams County,” she said.
Kids are also able to easily access and sell weapons through social media, Amparan said.
Kellner said his office is concerned about "ghost guns," a term for firearms that don't have serial numbers and can be purchased by people who aren't able to legally buy guns. He said that by the time ghost guns appeared on his radar, the problem was already widespread.
"It's like when adults started using Facebook, and then you find out all the kids got off of that, (and) that's only for older people now. ... So what I'm concerned about is by the time we're starting to see that trend, it's already much more prevalent than we know."
Aurora launched the Youth Violence Prevention Program earlier this year and formed the Youth Empowerment Compact with Denver in 2020 to work on preventing youth violence.
The Youth Violence Prevention Program focuses on big-picture risk factors for violent behavior such as poverty, substance use and domestic violence, Amparan said.
“Our program now is taking a very different approach to where it’s more holistic. … There’s a lot of violent behavior that happens that does have a connection to gangs, but gangs aren’t the only factor that’s driving the violent behavior that we’re seeing in the community.”
Aurora has seen 135 nonfatal shootings in 2021 and 29 fatal shootings by the end of November, according to police department data. The city saw 99 nonfatal shootings and 33 gun-related homicides in 2020.
Some public safety officials in the metro area have pointed to increased stress from the pandemic as an explanation for recent increases in violent crime.
Lisa Calderón, an advocate for police and justice reform in Denver who teaches about criminal justice at Regis University, cautioned against blaming a rise in crime on a single factor, saying criminal trends tend to be cyclical.
“There's never one reason why the crime goes up or down,” she said. “We know generally poverty or lack of jobs” correlates with crime, but she added it’s difficult to know exactly how the pandemic has contributed to crime.
“That's a factor, but we don't know how much it contributes to crime going up.”
Juston Cooper, deputy director of the Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition, said he believes investing in drop-in centers, cultural engagement and behavioral health services should form the crux of prevention efforts, since programs come and go based on the priorities of who’s in office.
“When that funding is snatched, the programs are gone and young people are left hanging. So to me, what I have witnessed works is when you actually build something for young people to go to, you get into their world and understand their interests.”
Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson pleaded with parents in a news conference the day of the attack at Hinkley to be aware of their children’s activity online because she worries they are acquiring guns using social media.
“These are our kids that are shooting one another. We have disrespect and no concern for life whatsoever,” Wilson said. “I need the parents to get involved, I need you checking phones, I need you checking rooms, I need you checking cars and making sure they’re taking these guns away from kids.”
Cooper said he would rethink Wilson’s comments to focus on the importance of parents staying engaged with their children. They may police their children’s activity by going through their rooms, phones and social media accounts, but if parents don’t work on having a relationship with them, their children will shut down and hide things from them, he said.
“Without the relationship with your young child or teenager, without engaging in their world, it won’t work,” he said.
Kellner said he believes crimes committed by kids are preventable if families and communities stay involved to provide mentorship and set kids on good paths. By the time a juvenile's case gets to his desk, they've already made choices that can't be undone.
“And frankly, it's just heartbreaking to me as a father and a prosecutor, when we get to that path where the consequences are set because the actions that they've taken cannot be undone,” he said.
Calderón, who ran Denver’s Community Reentry Project for a decade until it shut down in 2017, worries there’s a shortage of services for young adults in the 18 to 24 age range.
Their behavior is difficult to change, she said, because they can be hard-headed and resistant. But young adults are also especially vulnerable, she said, because they are old enough to go to adult prison and at risk to come out even more hardened than they went in.
“When I was running reentry, we didn't have 18- to 24-year-olds in our program, usually because they weren't ready to change and our models often were about the older adult learner,” she said.
The Community Reentry Project provided transitional services for adults who had recently come out of Denver’s county jail, including behavioral education, career development and goal planning.
Any shooting, fatal or not, leaves a trail of trauma and shattered lives. But policing and justice reform advocates have been vocal about the impacts that root causes of crime, heavy policing and incarceration have on people of color and poor communities.
And for them, policies introduced in the early 1990s in Denver and across the U.S. still weigh on their efforts to make sure violence prevention tactics don’t overcriminalize children through purely punitive approaches over rehabilitation opportunities.
Panic that gripped Denver and the U.S. about violent crime in 1993 — a few months that year were nicknamed the “summer of violence” in Denver — led to a wave of “tough-on-crime" policies directed toward underage people accused of crimes.
“If you want to get people politically motivated, you create a boogeyman. And every generation has had its boogeyman, if not several, because it draws people out to vote,” Calderón said.
Some policies from that era in Colorado have drawn heavy criticism in the years since, including wide prosecutorial latitude to charge underage suspects as adults for certain felonies without a judge’s approval. Advocates have also criticized “broken windows” policing and a law that allowed judges to sentence juveniles found guilty of felony murder to life without parole.
Kellner said the decision to charge a teenager as an adult — permitted for juveniles 16 and older for class 1 and 2 felonies — isn't made lightly. It's made after looking at the crime, its impact on the community and the danger prosecutors believe a person poses.
“We never want to lose focus on the fact that juveniles have an incredible capacity to grow,” he said. “And we offer more often than not rehabilitative outcomes from our cases. But then there's a line that can be crossed that you can't go back from.”
Broken-windows policing is predicated on a theory that enforcement against low-level public disorder crimes helps prevent more serious ones, but critics say it has led to overpolicing of communities of color.
For Cooper, violence in Denver during the summer of 1993 got personal. He lost several friends. Living the impact of the violence firsthand and seeing heavy policing as a result pushed him into social justice work.
“The loss of life that I saw around me, the reaction to it, the contention between community and local government and law enforcement, I was experiencing all that firsthand,” Cooper said.
“It became a part of the fabric of who I was. … I knew in my heart, something needs to be different.”
Staff writer Carol McKinley contributed to this report.