Ken Simpson of Denver said his priorities haven’t changed since he ran for mayor in 2011.
Simpson, a tech consultant with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and criminology and a master’s degree in public administration, said he wants to be a mayor for regular people, with affordable housing being his primary focus.
“I feel that people need a regular citizen in the mayor's office to help regular citizens achieve their goals as opposed to the power brokers that always run the city,” Simpson said. “Career politicians look out for the developers and the lobbyists and law firms and corporations in the city, and I'm going to look out for regular citizens to help them achieve their initiatives.”
Other priorities for Simpson include putting residents first, starting a housing-first initiative for the homeless and reducing crime. He said he doesn’t believe the current administration is tough enough on crime.
Simpson said he wants to see homeless citizens housed. When it comes to reducing crime, he wants to use “broken windows” policy, community policing and a “serve and predict” strategy where police predict crimes before they happen. He also said he plans to work with public, private and people partnerships to get city initiatives done.
“As the saying goes, sometimes someone comes along and changes the course of everything,” Simpson said. “I'm going to be that someone to make a difference in people's lives.”
Simpson reiterated that Denver citizens should vote for him because it’ll be “the first time in history” where someone can vote for a regular citizen whose only agenda is to represent people, not corporations.