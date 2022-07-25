Developers behind the Amber Creek Metro District in 2017 allegedly misled Thornton city officials when they saddled district homeowners with a substantial amount of extra construction debt in order to pocket millions of dollars in illicit profits, according to a new court filing.
An engineer hired by homebuilder Lennar Colorado and developer Stratus Amber Creek allegedly concocted, with their consent, about $8 million in bogus reimbursable expenses the two companies purportedly expected to have on the project, the metro district says in lawsuit papers filed this month in Adams County District Court.
Residents of the metro district, which is an independent governmental entity with taxing authority to finance its infrastructure costs and services, would have to repay that money through property taxes levied on their homes over the next 40 years.
In emails to an attorney for the district, the engineer – Guy Ford of Independent District Engineering Services – wrote that he wasn’t sure if “we can justify any increase” in the debt the developers wanted, would come up with “some bull(expletive) estimate” in order to accomplish it, then later chortled at how he couldn’t “believe they bought that garbage” when it appeared Thornton officials had accepted the figures he created.
IDES bills itself as "Colorado's go-to metro district consulting services firm" on its web site and has worked on many such projects in the state over several years. Ford lists himself on his LinkedIn page as the company's former owner who retired in early 2020. Efforts to reach him were unsuccessful.
The fabrication fooled Thornton officials enough that the city in August 2017 approved an increase in the amount of public debt the metro district could issue against the project, from $12 million to $20 million, the court filing says. City records show it came with the recommendation of the city's building department.
Amber Creek Metro District board members at the time – nearly all of them affiliated in some way with Lennar and Stratus – quickly approved $18.9 million in bonds just a few months later and just before elected residents took control of the district's business.
In reality, a portion of the bonds was merely a scheme Lennar and Stratus used to “siphon” millions of dollars in profits from Amber Creek, the court filing alleges. Attorneys for Lennar and Stratus did not respond to requests for comment.
"It's disheartening if true," said Heidi Williams, Thornton's mayor at the time the debt increase was approved by its city council. "It's too bad metro districts can be messed up like this. You risk a very successful development tool being taken away when things like this occur."
The allegations are some of the most serious yet against a metro district developer. Advocates for reforming how metro districts operate have long sought ways to curb what they see as abusive practices, including the ability of a developer to purchase bonds they issued while serving as metro district board members. Reformists say it’s a self-dealing conflict of interest that should be barred.
But several efforts at legislative fixes have failed in recent years. Several fixes offered by developers have included the review of reimbursable expenses by independent engineers hired by the district.
The City of Thornton in October 2021 made a number of revisions to how it handles metro districts, including setting limitations to protect homeowners from excessive tax burdens. That followed several public meetings and discussions since early 2020.
Former Mayor Williams said elected officials are "public volunteers" who are "not trained in land use and this sort of oversight" and rely heavily on city employees' recommendations.
"Engineers give our staff numbers and if it makes sense, if you get the staff's recommendation, the council usually goes with that," she said.
The allegations are laid out in court papers filed July 15 by the metro district’s current leadership in a lawsuit the developers began last year. Lennar and Stratus sued the metro district, saying they’re still owed nearly $4 million in costs they incurred on the project. Amber Creek counter-sued, claiming the companies used metro district laws to create a “profit center” that fleeced residents.
Metro districts are virtually the sole method in which new housing communities are created in Colorado. Developers nearly always create the district before any homes are built and vote themselves, relatives, or employees to run the district's board of directors.
Cities and counties must first approve of the metro district and have oversight authority, including the right to limit the development and increase the amount of debt a project can issue on its residents.
A district’s board often makes financial decisions affecting hundreds of future homeowners – sometimes thousands – including property tax levies to pay the infrastructure that developers install, such as streets, sewers and sidewalks.
Districts sell municipal bonds to finance and reimburse those infrastructure costs. Just like a loan, the bonds must be repaid, usually through an additional levy tagged on district homeowners’ property taxes over many years.
After the city approved the debt increase for Amber Creek, the bonds were issued in three batches, called tranches. The first two were sold publicly, but the third, known as junior bonds, were purchased by Lennar. Amber Creek's management today says the extra debt was unnecessary.
“The debt ultimately issued includes the 2017C Junior Lien Bonds: $1,752,000 of debt at 10.625% compounding interest issued directly to Lennar that will ultimately pay $25,777,107 at an approximately 40% net effective interest rate,” according to the court filing. The bonds "did not need to be issued at all."
Developers say metro districts are needed to meet the state’s burgeoning housing needs and that not allowing them to issue municipal bonds to cover infrastructure costs would make homes too expensive.
Lennar is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders and is part of many metro districts across Colorado. Stratus is run by a family of developers with ties to several metro districts, according to documents filed with the Colorado secretary of state.
“In the case of ‘reimbursements’ to Lennar and Stratus, the District was only supposed to remit payments based on receipt and review of construction contracts, purchase orders, invoices, evidence of payments, as-built drawings and other construction documents,” Amber Creek wrote in the court filing.
Instead, the developers “ran the District as a piggy bank, abusing their public trust. … defrauding both the District and Thornton simultaneously.”