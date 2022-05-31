Colorado’s former state court administrator was purposely set up to take the fall in a three-year-old judiciary scandal to ensure "the powers that be" could walk away unscathed, his attorney told The Denver Gazette.
Breaking more than a yearlong public silence after exposing a multi-million-dollar contract given to a fired Judicial Department executive that was intended to avert a threatened tell-all sex-discrimination lawsuit, Christopher Ryan said through his attorney that his reputation was intentionally destroyed to protect those complicit in the scandal.
“They’ve completely ruined Chris’s reputation, completely and unjustifiably,” attorney Phillip Geigle told The Gazette in an interview. “There was nothing to hold Chris to account for. He did everything he was instructed to do by his superiors, including the chief justice, and he did it ethically and legally.”
He added: “This process has been conducted with one goal in mind, to protect the powers that be and in no way is designed to get to the truth of the matter.”
The Judicial Department through a spokesman said it had no comment.
Geigle spoke out following a Gazette exclusive last week that revealed prosecutors had chosen not to investigate Ryan and three others recommended for criminal inquiry by state auditors who looked into the scandal.
Prosecutors at the Denver district attorney's office said they received auditor’s recommendations too late to beat the statute of limitations on any alleged crimes so they closed the file.
The Gazette revealed that even though auditors could have told prosecutors of their findings as long ago as May 2021 — leaving enough time to investigate further and file charges if merited — that didn’t happen.
Despite a state law requiring auditors to “immediately” tell law enforcement about potential fraud, lawyers at the Colorado attorney general’s office and the Judicial Department argued over whether the word meant at the time it was discovered or when auditors filed a completed report.
That report went through nine months of rewritings engineered largely by those same lawyers before prosecutors were told about auditors’ findings in a report that was “highly redacted” of critical information necessary to for them to investigate.
And when prosecutors tried to get at the missing information, they were told to sign non-disclosure agreements or provide a grand jury subpoena in order to receive it.
“For them to suggest a grand jury subpoena is absurd, especially when it’s a referral for prosecution made by the judiciary and auditors in the first place,” said Geigle, a former assistant prosecutor in Denver.
“And you need some sort of place to start with,” Geigle added. “What can you do with a redacted report? It was a set up from the start.”
That lawyers argued over the definition of a word and redactions is “the blind leading the blind and innocent people like Chris get caught in the cross-fire, their reputations completely ruined,” Geigle said.
Ryan disclosed in February 2021 that a judicial training contract worth as much as $2.75 million was given to a company owned by Mindy Masias, the former chief of staff in the Judicial Department's office of the state court administrator, to prevent her from filing a tell-all lawsuit. She was an unsuccessful candidate for Ryan's job and later faced firing over financial irregularities.
The details of what Masias would reveal in her lawsuit was disclosed in a two-page memo read during a January 2019 meeting between Ryan, then Chief Justice Ben Coats, chief justice counsel Andrew Rottman, and Eric Brown, the department’s director of human resources and close friend of Masias.
The memo contained a number of allegations of judicial misconduct that were intentionally kept quiet or received no discipline, including a confidential settlement of harassment allegations against a then-appellate court judge so as not to prevent him from being named to the Supreme Court, which occurred later. Ryan said it was Coats who authorized the contract after hearing what Masias was prepared to reveal in her lawsuit.
Ryan resigned his position in July 2019 during a newspaper’s investigation into the Masias contract. Brown also resigned and the contract was cancelled. Coats retired in December 2020.
Following Ryan’s disclosure about the memo in February 2021, the justices publicly released a copy after saying they were viewing it for the first time. Current Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian Boatright and the other justices jointly denied any wrongdoing occurred and that Coats would not have done anything wrong.
Months later it was revealed the justices were aware of the memo all along but had not actually seen it until then.
Several investigations were launched when the memo was disclosed, including the state auditor’s inquiry, which included a whistleblower letter that appeared around the time the contract was awarded to Masias. The letter did not contain any allegations about the contract.
The letter contained allegations of fraud and wasteful spending throughout the department. Auditors later found Masias and Brown had been paid to speak at a variety of national conferences while also collecting their state paychecks.
Auditors also said it appeared Ryan had negotiated a lucrative severance agreement for a department employee who was a personal friend. Geigle challenged the assertion, saying Ryan only signed off on the deal after a Judicial Department attorney helped with its negotiation.
Auditors also determined the process that awarded Masias the contract had been manipulated, but did not discuss the allegation that it was a quid-pro-quo deal.
Without elaborating, prosecutors said they chose only to investigate Masias’ and Brown’s alleged double-dipping.
That prosecutors later decided not to pursue the inquiry simply hurts Ryan further.
“This is not at all satisfying. You have out there that it’s a saved-by-the-bell argument, that Chris got off somehow,” Geigle said. “That’s wrong. Chris has been cooperative since Day 1 and investigated six ways to Sunday and there’s nothing there and judicial knows it. They sat on this all for 10 months and then it goes to the DA where it would not see the light of day since they couldn’t do anything with it.”
Geigle said Ryan hopes for better from the remaining investigations by the Commission on Judicial Discipline, the Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel, two companies hired by the Judicial Department, and the FBI.
“There’s been a complete lack of transparency in all of this and as a citizen, I’m asking what the hell is going on over there,” Geigle said of the Judicial Department. “We’re not yet there to the truth of the matter and we hope it comes out.”