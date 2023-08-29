Each month, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation updates its list of the “Top 100 Most Wanted Sex Offenders.”

The Top 100 Most Wanted Sex Offenders is the agency's ongoing effort to highlight the most dangerous sex offenders at large.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation Sex Offender Fugitive Unit provides analytical and investigative assistance to any local, state, or federal law enforcement agency regarding the identification, location, and apprehension of convicted sex offenders out of compliance with registration requirements, the bureau said on its webpage.

This is the current list as of Aug. 29:

No. 1 on the list is 57-year-old David Joseph Mack, who was convicted of attempted sex assault on a child. A warrant for his arrest was issued in El Paso County on May 10.

To report a crime or provide any information, a 24-hour tip line is available and tipsters can call 303-239-5732 or email [email protected].