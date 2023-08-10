The family of a 17-year-old cyclist killed on Highway 119 anxiously awaits the results of a Colorado State Patrol investigation into the crash that took their son's life.

United States National Team cyclist-phenom Magnus White died while training on his bicycle July 30. White was struck by a car at the intersection of US Highway 119 (the Diagonal Highway) and North 63rd Street.

"We do not yet know why Magnus was killed while riding his bike on a designated bike route, on a straight road with a wide shoulder, in broad daylight," his parents Michael and Jill White said in a statement Thursday morning — their first public comments since Magnus' death.

Magnus White would have been pedaling his bike today at the Mountain Bike World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

"Instead, we are addressing you because Magnus was struck and killed by a driver while training for that race. He was proudly wearing his Team USA jersey when he died," according to the statement.

White was struck by a Toyota Matrix driven by a 23-year-old Westminster woman, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

No citations have been issued in the crash.

It went down about 12:33 p.m. July 30. Both were headed southbound on Highway 119 — White was on the shoulder. The Toyota moved to the shoulder and hit the back tire of White's Trek Émonda SL 7 bike, according to the CSP.

The Toyota went off the road, down a grassy embankment and hit a fence. Investigators don't suspect excessive speed, nor alcohol or drugs. The driver, who CSP declined to identify, was wearing her seatbelt. White was wearing a helmet.

A CSP spokesperson told the Denver Gazette "the finalized report is very extensive and could take a couple of months before being finished."

That report will be forwarded to the district attorney for any potential charges.

His parents talked about White's recent memorial service.

"Our family rode our bicycles to Magnus’s memorial," they said. "He would’ve wanted that. We were heartened to remember and share stories about our son with over 750 friends, family and community members.

"Magnus found his passion early in life and was fully dedicated to it. He never sought a shortcut, and did the work necessary to achieve every audacious goal he set for himself. Though our grief feels unbearable, we will carry on because Magnus would expect nothing less."

"Magnus was a gift to us and the universe will never explain why he was taken from us," the Whites said. "We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from our community in all its forms. We will honor your commitment to Magnus and use your generous donations to support his legacy."

Sign Up For Free: Weekly 7 Catch up with a rundown of the 7 most important and interesting stories delivered to your inbox every Thursday. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

White's coach, senior coach Michael Robson with Boulder Junior Cycling (BJC), spoke to the Denver Gazette Thursday morning about the crash and Magnus the cyclist.

"I was really close with Magnus and I traveled with him a lot," Robson said. "I had been coaching him directly, he was in my coaching group, for the last six years since he was about 11 years old."

Robson and White had known each other even longer — over seven years — with the duo traveling together to travel-races around the country.

"I had spent a lot of time with Magnus in the last two years," Robson said.

Robson recalled some frustration when White first started training with him. White was "super" into riding his bike, but also "kind of mischievous," which most of the time was hilarious and fun, but definitely challenging. But Robson said it was obvious White loved riding his bike and wanted to pursue a bike riding career.

"When I was coaching him, if I gave him a skill to practice and work on, the next time I saw him he would have practiced that skill and almost mastered it," he said.

Robson also said, if he wasn't in a bike race or in a coaching clinic, he'd be out meeting up with his friends riding bikes, demonstrating how much White loved riding.

"He was all bikes all the time."

In the last two years, White continued to chase goals he set for life riding a bike.

"People use the word talented, but I try to avoid that word," Robson said, adding "talent implies that they did nothing and it just happened, and Magnus definitely did not do nothing, he worked his a-- off."

Robson said people hadn't even begun to see what White could do.

White's parents Michael and Jill White are still trying to work through their grief, he said, and have begun to think about questions like "What is Magnus' legacy going to be?" and "How do we all justify what has happened?"

Robson confirmed White would have been racing in the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships - Mountain Bike Cross-Country, Men Junior Cross-country Olympic race in Glasgow, Scotland Thursday.